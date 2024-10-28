Anona Security Unveils the Anona Home Security Suite, Offering Continuous Protection Without Subscriptions

DOVER, Del., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anona Security, a pioneering innovator in smart home security, proudly launched its groundbreaking Smart Home Security Suite on October 28th. This suite includes the award-winning Anona Aurora Security Camera and the Anona Holo Wi-Fi Smart Lock. The Aurora Security Camera received the prestigious Muse Gold Award, while the Anona Holo Wi-Fi Smart Lock earned a Silver Award for their sleek designs and advanced security features. The suite seamlessly integrates into users' lives, combining intuitive technology with energy efficiency, to deliver a smart home security solution that offers peace of mind.

Anona Home Security Suite

Intuitive Protection from Day One

In a crowded market of home security products, Anona focuses on making home safety simple and intuitive. The Anona Smart Home Security Suite features a minimalist design with soft edges, blending effortlessly into any home environment. Moreover, the suite is compatible with leading popular smart home platforms, enabling seamless integration and easy control. The Aurora Security Camera is compatible with Alexa and Google Home. Supported by Matter, the Anona Holo works with Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. These allow the suite to immerse into users' lives without disruption, creating a unified and continuous home security experience.

Hidden costs and complicated installation processes often deter users from adopting smart home security systems. Anona eliminates these barriers by offering comprehensive features without subscription fees or complex setups. The Aurora Security Camera offers 32GB of integrated eMMC storage, the largest free capacity in the industry, providing over four months of video playback. Furthermore, Thanks to its sleek design and quick Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, users can quickly install both devices on their own.

Continuous, Intelligent Protection No Matter Where You Are

Whether users are away at work or traveling, they can rely on the Anona Smart Home Security Suite to provide complete, continuous protection with these intelligent features:

AI Detection of the Aurora Security Camera: Powered by AI, the Aurora Security Camera can accurately detect humans, vehicles, pets, and packages, offering timely alerts to keep homes secure even when users are away.

Always-On Video of the Aurora Security Camera: The Aurora Security Camera provides uninterrupted time-lapse recordings without requiring AC power, offering 24/7 continuous protection for home safety.

Advanced App: The Anona app allows users to remotely check real-time surveillance footage and the status of the lock, receive alerts for potential threats, and lock or unlock their doors—all from their fingers.

Superior Imaging: Inspired by the "Goddess of the Dawn," the Aurora Security Camera provides clarity with 4K video quality, enhanced by color night vision, an F1.2 large aperture, and a built-in LED spotlight—ensuring every detail is captured, day and night.

video quality, enhanced by color night vision, an F1.2 large aperture, and a built-in LED spotlight—ensuring every detail is captured, day and night. Enhanced Security of the Anona Holo Wi-Fi Smart Lock : The Anona Holo Wi-Fi Smart Lock features an auto-lock function that automatically secures doors, deterring intruders and providing hands-free security. Additionally, a keypad is available for password entry.

Long-Lasting Protection Without Power Worries

Anona is committed to providing energy-efficient home security solutions. By leveraging advanced neural networks for efficient data processing, Anona's products significantly reduce energy consumption. The Anona Holo Wi-Fi Smart Lock offers up to 8 months of battery life using just four AA batteries, while the Aurora Camera lasts up to 180 days on a single charge. When paired with the Anona Solar Panel, the Aurora Security Camera can be powered indefinitely by renewable energy, ensuring uninterrupted home security.

The Anona Aurora Security Camera is available on Anona Official Store and Amazon for $119.99. The bundle with solar panels is priced at $149.99.

The Anona Holo Wi-Fi Smart Lock Set is available on Anona Official Store and Amazon for $129.99.

About Anona

Anona Security is at the forefront of the smart home security industry, dedicated to offering seamlessly integrated and reliable security solutions. Our products are designed to deliver continuous protection, capture more details, and intelligently analyze data with minimal maintenance. By blending expertise in surveillance technology, neural networks, and long-lasting battery solutions, we address the evolving challenges of home security, providing a fully integrated experience for users. For more information about Anona Security, please refer to https://www.anonasecurity.com/ .

Facebook: Anona Security

Youtube: Anona

Media Outreach: [email protected]

SOURCE Anona Security Technology Limited