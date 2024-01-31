ANONYBIT ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER APPOINTMENT SIGNALING STRATEGIC GROWTH

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anonybit, a pioneer in decentralized technologies, is proud to announce John Wilson as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), signaling a new strategic growth phase for the company. In recent months, Anonybit has been recognized by FindBiometrics as a Luminary in their Prism Profile and was featured in Datos Insights Q4 Fintech Spotlight and continues to gain traction with enterprises across different sectors that are aiming to protect themselves against data breaches and account takeover fraud.  

John Wilson, Anonybit CRO
"As I step into my role as Chief Revenue Officer at Anonybit, I am tremendously excited to join a company at the forefront of digital security and user privacy," said John Wilson, Chief Revenue Officer at Anonybit. "Anonybit's commitment to revolutionizing the landscape of identity management through its scalable decentralized architecture presents a unique opportunity to drive meaningful growth and impact in the digital ecosystem. There are many players who are trying to solve the problem of biometric security, but only Anonybit has cracked the code in terms of what is needed to address a full end to end biometric deployment. I am inspired by Anonybit's vision and I look forward to leading our revenue generation efforts."

John has held a variety of global leadership roles from seed through high growth, acquisition and IPO with recognized and innovative technology companies including Secure Code Warrior, BlackBerry, Symantec, Lookout and Qualys. Throughout his career, John has held key positions leading Sales, Channels, Customer Success, Field Operations and Strategy. He combines extensive global market experience with strong technical knowledge and a passion for ethical leadership in the rapidly changing global economy. John received a BS in Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an International Business MBA from Fordham University. He is also a US Army Ranger, Paratrooper and a combat veteran.

"With John Wilson's experience and pedigreed sales leadership, we're further poised for strategic growth and expansion, forging strategic partnerships and unlocking new opportunities for the deployment of our solution," said Frances Zelazny, Anonybit Co-Founder and CEO.

Anonybit is an award-winning, patented decentralized biometrics infrastructure (not blockchain) that protects personal data and digital assets. The company's flagship integrated identity management platform, the Genie, is the first privacy-by-design offering that connects the entire use lifecycle, from digital onboarding to authentication, closing the gaps that attackers exploit. The Anonybit Genie has been adopted by leading enterprises around the world to prevent synthetic identity and account takeover fraud. For more information, visit anonybit.io.

