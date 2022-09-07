ANONYBIT COMPLETES SOC2 AND ISO27001 CERTIFICATION

Rigorous audit validates Anonybit as a trusted decentralized data infrastructure partner, which is crucial for developing privacy-by-design solutions

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anonybit announced today that it has completed SOC 2 Type II examination in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18 as well as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001:2013 certification for information security management. Achieving these standards with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Anonybit provides stringent enterprise-level security for data secured in the Anonybit system.

As more and more enterprises adopt privacy-enhancing technologies in response to GDPR, CCPA and other data protection laws, there is a need for more trust and transparency into providers' operations, processes and results, as well as scalability to support all kinds of data processing functions, including biometrics.

The digital identity market is booming, which means tons of data is being collected ongoing verification and compliance purposes. Today, most of that data is stored centrally, creating a treasure trove for attackers to utilize in downstream account takeover attacks. Anonybit's decentralized data infrastructure enables enterprises to secure this personal data, reducing the risk of data breaches, increasing compliance and providing better protections to their consumers.

"Completing both SOC 2 and ISO27001 certifications reinforces Anonybit's ongoing commitment to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the Anonybit platform," says Frances Zelazny, co-founder and CEO of Anonybit. "In addition to our commitment to privacy, our customers can feel confident that we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance."

Anonybit's decentralized data infrastructure serves as the underlying framework for two award-winning products: (1) end to end passwordless authentication that connects digital onboarding, account access and account recovery with biometrics to prevent fraud and account takeover attacks, and (2) decentralized data vault that protects and secures all types of PII including images, demographic, biographic, biometric, health, financial and other personal data.

Anonybit was audited by Prescient Assurance , a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. An unqualified opinion on SOC 2 Type II and ISO27001 audits report demonstrates to Anonybit's current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

About Anonybit

Anonybit is an award-winning, patented decentralized infrastructure that prevents data breaches and protects personal data and digital assets. Its platform is used by embedded partners and enterprises to deliver privacy-by-design solutions to the market. Anonybit supports all data types including images, biometric, biographic, financial, crypto assets, private keys and more, and integrates into existing workflows across the identity management lifecycle. The company's two main products, circle of identity passwordless authentication and the decentralized data vault are deployed across a range of industries that are concerned with data protection and secure access. For more information, visit anonybit.io

