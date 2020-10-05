AnonyFlow Announces a Cloud Service for Protecting Personal Identifiable Information from Data Breaches

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the modern-day, all a company's most vital information is stored digitally. No longer is keeping it safe as simple as locking a filing cabinet. Cyberattacks are an increasing danger for companies. In 2020, there have been nearly 16 billion records exposed, a worrying 273 percent rise compared with the beginning of 2019. Most prominently was the Twitter hack in July, where 45 notable individuals were hacked in a Bitcoin scam.

These attacks are growing in their sophistication. As such, companies need to evolve their security to protect their data from cybercriminal activities. Staying ahead of the curve is a priority. The holy grail of cybercrime is personally identifiable information, which can be sold off or ransomed for large amounts of money. Companies worldwide are legally obliged to follow GDPR compliance, under EU law, protecting such data from potential breaches, and conforming to the highest security standards.

However, the question is: how do companies secure their data from attacks? Encryption is one of the most secure methods of personally identifiable information (PPI) protection. By using encryption, a company's valuable data will be protected from theft, as hackers have no means of decryption. Thereby, significantly reducing the impact of cyberattacks.

Yet, encryption is complicated when dealing with the management of private keys. That's why we developed AnonyFlow (anonyflow.com). AnonyFlow uses encryption-based anonymization to protect part of the data. The rest will be left untouched. You decide which data you want to protect. Instead of going through the tedious process of secret key management, we handle everything for you.

Through the API, information can be deanonymized whenever you need access. Data can also be shared safely and securely with colleagues or third parties. Plus, we always have a customer support team on hand to handle any queries or issues.

With data breach risk mitigation becoming a hot topic in business, now is the time to improve your cyber defences. Using encryption as a service to protect the PPI in your care, you don't just defend against cybercriminals.

Such protection is also in complete compliance with the increasingly stringent legislation, such as GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA. By using AnonyFlow, only you have access to your information. As cybercrime continues to rise, AnonyFlow is the next step in data leak prevention. Don't leave your data vulnerable to cybercriminals. Let us help protect your company's valuable PPI data, thus, assuring your prosperity and security.

