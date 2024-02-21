Anonymous Health Expands Innovative Addiction Care Services to Oregon

Anonymous Health

21 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anonymous Health, a pioneer in outpatient teletherapy services, is proud to announce its statewide expansion across Oregon. This marks a significant step in addressing the complex challenges of addiction care throughout the state.

"We are excited to help address long-standing capacity and access challenges of addiction care in Oregon, including in rural communities," said Medical Director, Dr. Palani Chidambaram. "Our evidence-based teletherapy model uniquely combines whole-person addiction care therapies and is well-suited to adding much-needed counselors and medical providers in Oregon, where 1 in 6 U.S. adults struggles to manage a substance use disorder."(1) Dr. Chidambaram is Board certified in Internal Medicine and Addiction Medicine, and he founded and leads the addiction medicine practice at several Providence Health System hospitals in the Portland, Oregon region.

Personalized Care and Advanced Technology: Anonymous Health's Approach

Patients at Anonymous Health receive near-immediate attention from a dedicated Concierge Care Manager. This personalized approach ensures tailored support, ranging from counseling and medical services to peer support and case management. Additionally, the company has created an innovative mobile app, which provides patients with evidence-based tools and activities to effectively manage their addiction. Interactive rewards, also known as contingency management, within the app supports engagement to encourage patients to stick with their recovery.

Understanding the diverse needs of those struggling with addiction, Anonymous Health also offers Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for a range of dependencies, including alcohol, opioids, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamines, cocaine, sedatives, nicotine and more.

With immediate capacity to welcome new patients, Anonymous Health encourages both provider referrals and self-referrals. Interested parties can contact them at (844) KICK-IT-1 or visit www.anonymoushealth.com for more information.

About Anonymous Health

Anonymous Health, www.anonymoushealth.com,  is a "whole person" ASAM Level 1 outpatient teletherapy provider for those struggling with substance use disorders (SUDs) or behavioral addictions such as compulsive sexual behavior, video gaming, shopping, or social media / streaming mobile phone behaviors. Anonymous Health uses evidence-based computer-assisted therapy and contingency management practices, which studies show yields 50-100% abstinence rates using harm reduction techniques.

For press inquiries, please contact Lexi Brown at [email protected] or at 844-542-5481 x527.

Contact Information
Lexi Brown
Anonymous Health, Inc.
844-542-5481 x527
[email protected]

  1. Source: 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

