Anonymous VPS Hosting Provider BitLaunch Releases DDoS Protection and Privacy Product

HELSINKI, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitLaunch announces release of a new remote DDoS protection product for customer servers, providing 500gbit+/s protection against a range of attacks.

As well as DDoS protection, the BitLaunch Protection product stands in front of servers, masking the true IP address from potential attackers, while providing resilience against invalid takedown requests and oppression of freedom of speech.

"We're excited to release our protection product today and provide an important tool in our growing selection of privacy focussed products," said Ari Jalava, BitLaunch CCO.

BitLaunch provides full anonymity services for VPS hosting accounts at popular cloud providers including DigitalOcean, Vultr, Linode and recently Packet by accepting Bitcoin, Bitcoin Lightning, Litecoin, Ethereum and many other cryptocurrencies as payment.

About BitLaunch

BitLaunch actively works to support a freer, more open Internet by accepting over 10 different cryptocurrencies as payment including Bitcoin (with new currencies being added regularly) and payments via the Bitcoin Lightning network.

Choosing a company like BitLaunch grants you the freedom that comes with decentralized technology. You're no longer at the mercy of a bank or other single entity when it comes to making timely payments. You enjoy elevated levels of anonymity, privacy, and security as a result. BitLaunch users also get the peace of mind that comes with knowing they're supporting the development of an Internet that isn't subject to the interference of any bank, government, or single authority. Interested parties can join the movement and acquire their own VPN services through BitLaunch today.

To learn more about BitLaunch visit https://bitlaunch.io/ and to learn more on the benefits of anonymous VPS hosting visit https://bitlaunch.io/blog/why-buy-vps-hosting-with-bitcoin/.

