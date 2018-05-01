Anord-Mardix Unveils Next-generation Critical Power Solution For Data Centers

"For more than a century, the Anord and Mardix names have stood for innovation, reliability and safety in the critical power industry, and that is even truer now that we have formed the Anord-Mardix Group. We have a decades-long history of being the most innovative provider of critical power solutions, and that continues with the Databar solution," said Kevin Finegan, CEO of Anord-Mardix. "This next-generation busway solution is a milestone for the industry, and it is just the beginning of a new era for the company."

Databar's compact, flexible design makes it the most versatile over-rack power distribution solution on the market. The groundbreaking connector design of the integral coupling system makes it the fastest, least-expensive busway solution to implement. The modular design allows companies to extend and adapt the busway design as needed with a universal rail and innovative tap-off features that can change as your data center and rack setup evolve. The hot-swappable design of the Databar simplifies installation while also delivering first-of-their-kind safety features that provide new levels of protection for workers that have not been available from traditional busway solutions.

"The pace of deployment for IT systems gets faster every day, and that requires critical power systems that can keep pace with how quickly companies need to deploy new racks. Databar is quicker, more flexible and safer than any other busway system, allowing companies to move forward quickly, adapt as needed and keep their workers safe in the process," said Alexis Stobbe, Vice President at Anord-Mardix. "This is a game changer for busway systems, and it's the first of many innovations that we will be bringing to market to move the critical power industry forward in exciting, impactful ways."

To see a demonstration of Databar, visit Anord-Mardix at the Datacenter Dynamics Enterprise conference by registering for the event here.

About Anord-Mardix

Anord-Mardix Group is the global leader in critical power distribution and protection. With more than 100 years of engineering excellence, eight world-class manufacturing facilities on three continents, 400,000 square feet of production space, and a global operations team, Anord-Mardix is the trusted partner for companies with critical power needs of any scale, on any timeline. The company offers the most comprehensive range of end-to-end power systems for critical facilities, including low- and medium-voltage switchgear, high-power busway and busduct solutions, containerized plantrooms, power distribution units (PDUs), remote power panels (RPPs) and other solutions. Anord-Mardix is the industry leader in critical power systems that are versatile, reliable, easily-deployable and safe.

