ANOS Capital (formerly Abel Noser LLC) Launches Event Trading Business Led by Industry Veterans

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANOS Capital, a leading institutional brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the launch of its new event trading business, designed to expand trading capabilities and enhance client offerings. This strategic initiative will be led by two recent hires, industry veterans John Eagan and Nick Pappas, who bring extensive experience and proven track records in the special situations trading sector.

John Eagan joins the company as Managing Director, Head of US Event-Driven Sales and Trading. Previously at Churchill Capital USA, John played a pivotal role there in establishing a successful event trading business. His expertise in market analysis and risk management will be invaluable as ANOS Capital ventures into event-based trading for its institutional customers.

Also previously at Churchill Capital USA, Nick Pappas joins ANOS Capital as Managing Director, Head of US Event-Driven Research. With a career dedicated to researching and identifying lucrative event-driven trading opportunities, Nick will leverage his insights to further benefit ANOS clients.

"Our decision to launch this new business line underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions and adapting to the ever-evolving financial landscape," said Doug Rivelli, CEO of ANOS Capital. "With John and Nick leading the charge, we are confident in our ability to identify and execute client strategies that capitalize on specific market events, including mergers and acquisitions, spin-offs, shareholder activism, and other significant catalysts."

Regarding the launch of the new business initiative, Mr. Eagan added: "Nick and I are thrilled to be a part of the firm's growth trajectory. We look forward to building a top-notch client offering as a way to reinforce the company's commitment to delivering improved returns while effectively managing risk."

About ANOS Capital

For fifty years, Abel Noser has been respected as an innovator and leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with trading. Recently renamed ANOS Capital, we continue to lead the way in conflict-free, quantitatively focused execution services.

As an agency-only broker, a dedication to achieving positive outcomes for our clients is at the heart of everything we do. We are guided by a pursuit of excellence and strive to ensure the continued success of those we serve.

www.anoscap.com

ANOS CAPITAL, LLC is a registered broker and a member of FINRA, SIPC and MSRB.

Contact: Jeffrey Dallal, President, ANOS Capital – [email protected]

SOURCE ANOS Capital