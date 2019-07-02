Anote Tong Former President, Kiribati to Key-Note CEO Summit atop Salesforce Tower

Former President of Kiribati, His Excellency Anote Tong, will deliver the Key-Note. President Tong has been at the forefront of raising global awareness on catastrophic risks caused by climate change. His atoll nation faces an existential threat due to rising sea levels owing to Climate Change. He directed Kiribati's purchase of land in Fiji in 2014 as a contingency refuge for his people. Climate warrior Tong, pioneered the notion of 'migration with dignity' to prevent his people from becoming 'climate refugees'. He oversaw the creation of a 480,250 square kilometer marine park, the largest Marine Protected Area in the world winning the Peter Benchley Ocean Award, it was later adopted as a UNESCO World Heritage site. "This gathering of minds In San Francisco is part of a continued process of engagement that strengthens our vision and collective resolve to make this environmental edifice a reality," says visionary President and CEO, George Jacob, who was recently honored with the Louie Kamookak Medal by the Royal Canadian Geographic Society, and named Chief Advisor to UN Environment on Climate Museum initiatives in the Caribbean Region.

Suzanne DiBianca, Executive Vice President, Corporate Relations and Chief Impact Officer of Salesforce will welcome the executives from the Bay Area. Suzanne leads Salesforce's stakeholder strategy, driving positive social and environmental impact across our company, customers, partners and community. She spearheads Salesforce's sustainability efforts to address the urgency of climate change with bold leadership; champions workforce innovation to accelerate training and hiring of the military community; and closely collaborates with Salesforce Ventures to invest in diverse, world-class entrepreneurs who are solving some of the world's greatest challenges across education and workforce development, equality, sustainability, and the social sector through our Impact Fund.

Bay.Org/BayEcotarium

Our mission is enabling conversations on climate resilience and ocean conservation globally, while inspiring actionable change locally by protection and preservation of the San Francisco Bay and its ecosystems, from Sierra to the Sea™.

