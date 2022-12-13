Another Award for Synaffix: 'Business Development Team of Year' at the Scrip Awards

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaffix B.V. (Synaffix), a biotechnology company focused on commercializing its clinical-stage platform technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with best-in-class therapeutic index, today announces that the Company has been awarded 'Business Development Team of Year' at the annual Scrip Awards ceremony held on the 30th of November, at the Royal Lancaster in London, UK. This award follows shortly after securing 'Biotech Company of the Year 2022' at the annual LSX, European Lifestars Awards Ceremony last month in London and 'Best ADC Platform Technology' at the World ADC Conference 2022 in September.

The Scrip Award recognizes the successful track record of Synaffix's Business Development (BD) team in delivering high-value deals and world-class science in the highly sought-after ADC space. The BD Team has been instrumental in the signing of six licensing deals during the award qualifying period with deal values around $500 million to $1 billion. These include agreements with Mersana ($1b), Genmab ($415m), Macrogenics ($586m), Kyowa Kirin (value not disclosed) and Emergence Therapeutics ($360m). Further, deal-making activities to date have resulted in five ADCs that have entered clinical development and resulted in aggregate potential deal value exceeding $3.6 billion across all its partnerships.

Anthony DeBoer, Vice President of Business Development at Synaffix, said: "We are honored to receive this award and be recognized by the independent judging panel of industry leaders and experts for our partnering activities in the ADC space. To date, we have established 10 partnerships with major biotech and pharma companies, 17 ADCs have resulted from our deals and 5 ADC programs have entered clinical development. Shifting the cancer treatment landscape away from chemotherapy, towards a targeted approach for each disease is a major undertaking, and we are highly motivated to contribute to these efforts using our innovative technology. We would like to thank our growing family of biotech and pharma partners for their trust and support over the years and look forward to building additional partnerships aimed at delivering best-in-class targeted cancer therapeutics for patients in need."

Technology out-licensing is a core focus of the corporate strategy at Synaffix, leveraging its proprietary platform to deliver best-in-class targeted cancer therapeutics from partner antibodies. The Company's ADC technology platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Granted patents covering Synaffix's technology provide end-to-end protection of the technology as well as the resulting products through at least 2035. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals.

About Synaffix B.V.

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform based on GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace™ and toxSYN™, that together enable any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Granted patents covering Synaffix' technology provide end-to-end protection of the manufacturing technology as well as the resulting products through at least 2035. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals with ADC Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen, Innovent Biologics, ProfoundBio, Kyowa Kirin, Genmab, Macrogenics and Emergence Therapeutics.

Synaffix is backed by a top tier, life science-focused investor syndicate that includes Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Capital and M Ventures.

For more information, please visit www.synaffix.com.

About The Synaffix ADC Platform Technology

Synaffix' proprietary ADC technology platform consists of GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace™ and toxSYN™ technologies. Both GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™ are clinical-stage technologies that enable best-in-class ADCs with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability.

GlycoConnect™ is a conjugation technology that exploits the native antibody glycan for site-specific and stable payload attachment and is tunable to DAR1, DAR2 or DAR4 formats. HydraSpace™ is a compact and highly polar spacer technology that is designed to further enhance therapeutic index, particularly with hydrophobic payloads. toxSYN™ is a linker-payload platform that spans key, validated MOAs for ADC product development, including SYNtecan E™ and SYNeamicin G™, among other linker-payloads.

The combination of these three technologies provides developers with a "one stop" and easy-to-use ADC technology platform, allowing any antibody developer to develop its own proprietary ADC and any ADC developer to expand its pipeline further and increase its competitive position.

SOURCE Synaffix