Another Award-Winning Year for Natural Cure Labs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although 2020 has presented significant challenges, natural products company Natural Cure Labs has reason to celebrate. The company has received numerous accolades from diverse and prestigious industry groups recognizing the company for its high-quality products, research-driven formulas, and outstanding management.

The banner year for the company began with a strong showing at the 2020 American Business Awards, winning "Company of the Year - Health Products & Services" at the Gold level, and "Product Development Executive of the Year" at the Bronze level. In addition to this formal recognition, one of the company's star products, Premium Immune Support, was a popular finalist in the "2020 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite New Products" from The Stevie® Awards.

More recently, Natural Cure Labs was awarded "Dietary Supplement Supplier of the Year 2020" during the 2020 Fitness and Nutrition Awards hosted by Global Health & Pharma (GHP) News. In addition to this recognition the company was awarded "Best Health & Wellness Nutrition Manufacturer – USA" in the North America Business Awards, presented by New World Report. These awards, although recent in their recognition, are the culmination of years of commitment to quality manufacturing processes, industry compliance, and an obsession with customer value.

Natural Cure Labs' exceptional products stand apart not just to awarding committees, judges, and retailers, but to a loyal base of customers as well. Natural Cure Labs' supplements are formulated, blended, and bottled in the United States, and their ingredients are lab tested to ensure quality. While many supplement companies may try to cut costs with synthetic fillers, Natural Cure Labs keeps their naturally sourced ingredient list to a minimum, using highly researched and trusted ingredients.

While the entire portfolio of Natural Cure Labs' supplements has benefited from positive reviews, the company is best known for its Monolaurin supplements. Monolaurin is the supplement form of the fatty acid, lauric acid. Lauric acid is a medium-chain fatty acid which has been the subject of numerous health studies – both in vitro and in vivo. Natural Cure Labs' Monolaurin is naturally derived from coconut oil, is vegan, and non-GMO.

When it comes to supplements, Natural Cure Labs says, "Quality and purity is our top priority." In an industry often plagued by inconsistency, Natural Cure Labs is raising the standard for transparency in the world of supplemental nutrition, with research at the forefront of their product design.

Though they have expressed a deep gratitude for the awards they have earned throughout 2020, Natural Cure Labs will not stop to rest on their laurels, but instead continue to expand throughout the coming year. Natural Cure Labs' supplements are available through their company website and can be purchased through most major online marketplaces.

