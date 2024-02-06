Another Best of Staffing Client and Talent Win for Supplemental Health Care in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearlyRated announced today that Supplemental Health Care (SHC) has won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent awards for providing superior service for a seventh year in a row. Presented in partnership with Gold Sponsor ClearEdge Marketing, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award winners are industry leaders in service quality based on ratings provided by their working talent and client partners. 

On average, job seekers working with winning agencies are 1.6 times more likely to be "completely satisfied" with the services provided. SHC went above and beyond, with Net Promoter Score results designating them as the clear winners. 

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"

SHC was awarded the Best of Staffing Talent Award with satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from more than 77 percent of their placed job candidates, a result that soars above the industry's average of 50 percent. Additionally, the Best of Staffing Client Award winner received an NPS of 68.1 percent, which was significantly higher than the industry average of 36 percent in 2023.

