Another Best of Staffing Client and Talent Win for Supplemental Health Care in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearlyRated announced today that Supplemental Health Care (SHC) has won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent awards for providing superior service for a seventh year in a row. Presented in partnership with Gold Sponsor ClearEdge Marketing, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award winners are industry leaders in service quality based on ratings provided by their working talent and client partners.

On average, job seekers working with winning agencies are 1.6 times more likely to be "completely satisfied" with the services provided. SHC went above and beyond, with Net Promoter Score results designating them as the clear winners.

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"

SHC was awarded the Best of Staffing Talent Award with satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from more than 77 percent of their placed job candidates, a result that soars above the industry's average of 50 percent. Additionally, the Best of Staffing Client Award winner received an NPS of 68.1 percent, which was significantly higher than the industry average of 36 percent in 2023.

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care is a leading healthcare staffing provider that believes in helping nurses and healthcare professionals find the roles that best fulfill their callings. SHC has been recognized by many world-class organizations for delivering impeccable service and career options to clinicians and a range of dynamic workforce solutions to clients. SHC also seeks to improve community well-being and actively addresses issues of equality, diversity, and inclusion in education and healthcare to work toward a better future for all.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees.

