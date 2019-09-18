Another big step forward to e-mobility - CATL and Daimler Trucks & Buses enter global battery cell modules supply agreement for electric trucks

"CATL is committed to drive new energy innovations throughout the world. Providing highly efficient and reliable solutions to electrify commercial vehicles is an essential element for the overall electro mobility market development." Zhou Jia, President of CATL, said, "Our global partnership with Daimler Trucks & Buses is an important step forward to realize our shared vision of a more sustainable society in the near future."

As a global leader in the lithium-ion battery industry, CATL products and solutions featured high energy density, long life cycle, flexible environmental adaptation, as well as safety and reliability. Beyond its successful partnerships with various global top tier passenger vehicles OEMs, CATL is also accelerating electrification in commercial vehicle sector.

Dr. Frank Reintjes, Head of Global Powertrain, E-Mobility and Manufacturing Engineering Daimler Trucks: "At Daimler Trucks & Buses, we are constantly leveraging our strong technological position and global presence through intelligent platforms and shared modules. We are extending this formula of success to our electric trucks as well, fulfilling our customers' needs with speed to market and best-available technology. Our E-Mobility Group and the new partnership with CATL are key elements of this approach."

Gesa Reimelt, Head of E-Mobility Group Daimler Trucks & Buses: "As the world's leading truck manufacturer, we strive to be first to market with series production zero-emission transportation solutions on a global scale. Already today, we have battery-electric trucks in customer operation around the world. Working with CATL as a strong global partner will go a long way in providing a wide range of electric trucks for series production from 2021 onwards."

About Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited ("CATL") is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of lithium-ion power and energy storage batteries, with businesses covering R&D, manufacturing and sales in battery systems for new energy vehicles and energy storage systems. In 2018, the company's sales reached 21.31 GWh worldwide, which was leading in the world (according to data from SNE Research).

Headquartered in Ningde, China, CATL has more than 24,000 employees around the world and subsidiaries in Beijing, Liyang (Jiangsu Province), Shanghai and Xining (Qinghai Province), as well as in Munich (Germany), Paris (France), Yokohama (Japan), Detroit (USA) and Vancouver (Canada). In addition, the company owns and operates battery manufacturing facilities in Fujian, Jiangsu and Qinghai provinces, and a European plant located in Erfurt, Germany, the company's first overseas plant. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750.

For more information, please visit: http://www.catlbattery.com/.

SOURCE CATL

Related Links

http://www.catlbattery.com

