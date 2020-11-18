Another Big Year for V Digital Services in the Big Awards

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a rare "four-peat," V Digital Services was named "Company of the Year" among American marketing firms by the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Awards for Business. The award marks the fourth consecutive year that VDS has triumphed in the BIG Awards, which unlike other industry award programs, uses business executives with relevant experience and knowledge as judges.

The Phoenix-based digital marketing agency was one of only eight small businesses across the country to be recognized via a proprietary scoring system that measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements stand above their peers.

"Organizations of all sizes are having to adapt to changing regulations, buying behaviors, and new revenue cycles, and what is clear to our judges is that some are not only adapting but choosing to re-write the rules and accelerate change," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud to reward each of our winners for setting such an inspirational example for the global business community."

Taylor West, VDS's vice president of agency and client services, said that even after four years, winning in the BIG Awards never gets old. "To be recognized by your peers in the business community is especially meaningful," noted West. "This is yet another testament to the hard work of our teams across the country."

VDS has rapidly extended its national footprint by combining the reach of parent company Voice Media Group's network with the agency's growing clout on the national stage.

The agency now operates in more than 300 American cities, including a just-opened office in Raleigh, North Carolina, offering premier white-label solutions for a growing number of affiliated media entities and agencies.

The company employs an array of customer-centric analysts and account managers who specialize in helping small and large businesses achieve success in the digital space through the use of cutting-edge strategies in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development, and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising.

VDS's reputation for customer service has earned it a number of industry accolades. In October, it was named the top Company of the Year in the advertising, marketing, and public relations division of the Globee Awards for the second consecutive year. Even more notably, VDS received the first-place Gold Award in a special category created by the Globees to recognize COVID-related client relief initiatives.

High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with V Digital Services should visit the company's careers page at: https://www.vdigitalservices.com/work-with-us/ .

