Another Broken Egg Cafe® Debuts a New Look in Panama City Beach, Fla.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe is unveiling its newest cafe redesign on October 4, 2021 in Panama City Beach, Fla. The Panama City Beach cafe is one of latest locations adopting the brands "New South" design and will host a celebration week of daily giveaways to thank loyal fans and show off the new look. In addition to the "New South" reimaging, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts with a full bar producing hand-crafted cocktails.

After the reopening, the cafe will host a celebration week starting Monday, October 4 to Friday, October 8. Guests can win prizes and merchandise among other giveaways while experiencing the fresh design. Each day will feature a new special promotion, like free breakfast for a year for a limited number of guests. This event will help celebrate the restaurant's "new south" reimaging while giving back to loyal fans as a thank you for their support. To learn more about the event and cafe visit https://bit.ly/3lp1eER.

Another Broken Egg Cafe recently introduced its "New South" design which encapsulates a reimagined brunch experience. Many cafes are in the reimaging process, and new cafes will feature this light, bright, modern design that honors the brand's southern-inspired heritage while appealing to all who enjoy breakfast and brunch. Most importantly, the New South design significantly highlights the brand's full bar, driving visibility and ultimately incremental sales of Another Broken Egg Cafe's signature, hand-crafted cocktails – now a must-have for many brunch consumers. Additionally, the design doubles the cafe's bar seating by providing bar access to patio diners.

The brand is one of the fastest-growing, franchised breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation and is the only franchised brand in the daytime cafe segment that offers a full bar with signature, hand-crafted cocktails.

Another Broken Egg Cafe offers a Southern-inspired menu featuring traditional menu options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp N' Grits; a seasonal menu which currently features items such as the Louisiana Creole Benedict and Bloody Molly; as well as an abundance of signature cocktails including the Spiked Spiced Rum Cold Brew, Pomegranate Mule, and Abe Famous Infused Mary™.

The Panama City Beach cafe is located at 11535 Hutchison Boulevard Panama City Beach, FL 32407, and will officially open with the New South design Monday, October 4. Celebration week will kick off the same day and will take place until Friday, October 8.

About Another Broken Egg Café®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Café® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only franchised concepts in the country, with more than 75 locations in 14 states and dozens more in development. With over 25-years' experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was honored in July 2021 by Franchise Business Review as one of its 30 Top Food Franchises to Own based on the survey feedback of existing franchisees. FSR magazine named Another Broken Egg Cafe its Breakout Franchise Brand of the Year for 2020, and FSR Magazine ranked Another Broken Egg Cafe among its 10 Best Full-Serve Restaurant Franchise Deals for 2019. The brand is well-positioned for expanded growth with a new prototype, re-engineered menu and bar of the future initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and profits for the individual cafes. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com

