Another Broken Egg Cafe is Ahead of the Curve

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe® uniquely capitalizes on the fastest growing dayparts in the restaurant industry today, a key to the brand's success and impressive growth. The growth of the breakfast and brunch dayparts is accelerating according to several studies including Nation's Restaurant News1 and Mintel2. The studies show that breakfast is the fastest growing foodservice daypart and the only restaurant daypart with sustained visit growth while brunch is becoming increasingly trendy for Millennials due to its strong association with socialization, innovative dishes and the availability of alcohol.

Another Broken Egg Cafe Chicken & Waffles next to the ABE Famous Infused (Bloody) Mary. This brunch dynamic duo brings the spice with a house-made chipotle honey syrup drizzle and pepper-infused vodka.

While breakfast and brunch dining are on the rise, the brand's business model is focused on capitalizing on these two growing and profitable segments. Another Broken Egg Cafe, with its years of experience in daytime dining, is perfectly positioned to capture the incremental growth from these two dayparts with its ever-evolving, award-winning breakfast and brunch entrées, innovative and unique cocktails, laid-back atmosphere and its southern hospitality.

According to the research, when it comes to breakfast and brunch, many consumers are looking for more choice; they want unique, innovative dishes and cocktails as well as a variety of healthy and indulgent meal options. Another Broken Egg Cafe has menu development down to a science, offering entrées with varying flavor profiles sourced from around the globe, customizable ingredient options to appeal to individual taste preferences and a range of caloric values to meet the dietary preferences and goals of its guests.

The brand has done a great job increasing guest satisfaction and cafe profitability through updates in design, training methods and cocktail and menu innovation. Even with its continued success, Another Broken Egg Cafe is always looking for ways to improve and lead within the category. One key to the brand's growth has been its strong focus on engaging with guests in the digital space and taking their feedback very seriously. The brand understands that actively listening to guests can lead to innovative new ideas to further strengthen and improve service delivery and menu development both of which are critically important to driving guest loyalty.

A Mintel research study found that consumers who post about their restaurant experience tend to dine out frequently, are interested in alcoholic beverages for brunch and enjoy innovative entrées. These consumers are also more influenced by online reviews when deciding where to dine. At Another Broken Egg Cafe, every guest's review is read and responded to, creating an environment where guests know they are heard, and their feedback is clearly valued.

It is for this reason the brand focuses a significant percentage of its marketing resources on digital and social engagement with those diners who take the time to post about their experience. It's been very exciting to see the frequency of social posts related to the brand's alcoholic beverages and innovative entrées increasing steadily, and it's clear these guests very much appreciate what the brand is doing to ensure their overall experience is a great one.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with 68 locations in 12 states and dozens more in development. The company was honored in 2017 by Winsight Media with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and ranked by Franchise Times magazine as one of their Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands. Another Broken Egg Cafe® was named by FSR magazine as one of the 14 Restaurant Chains Ready for Lift-Off in 2018. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit anotherbrokenegg.com/franchising.

Media Contact:

Clay Carson, Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC.

224153@email4pr.com ❘ 850-333-8260

1 Nation's Restaurant News. (2019). Breakfast Journal NPD Group Survey. Food Management.

2 Bryant, C. (2017). Restaurant Breakfast and Brunch Trends: US, July 2017. Mintel Group Ltd.

SOURCE Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC

Related Links

http://anotherbrokenegg.com/franchising

