Another Broken Egg Cafe® Open in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe expanded on January 4, 2022, to Columbus, Ohio by opening its first new location in 2022 and its eighth location in the state. This is the first of many new locations the brand has plans to open this year as it continues to expand the popular concept.

The award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts. It continues to gain momentum and popularity as the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails paired with one-of-a-kind, southern-inspired breakfast and brunch entrees. Opening in Columbus extends the tremendous popularity of the southern-inspired menu to central Ohio by bringing more options for raving fans of existing locations in the greater Cincinnati, Dayton, and Northern Ohio markets.

Not only is Another Broken Egg Cafe excited about the growth, but it continues its commitment to supporting local charities with each new opening. Prior to its official opening, new cafes host a "Friends & Family" day to support a local charity. The Columbus location's event on January 3rd helped raise funds to support the New Directions Career Center. "Friends and Family" events are part of Another Broken Egg Cafe commitment to community involvement. Not only do guests of the event get to try the cafe offerings before its grand opening, but they get the opportunity to make a meaningful impact.

The Columbus cafe is owned and operated by Morning Chef, LLC. As the eighth location in the state, this new cafe brings fresh and exciting menu items to Columbus. Opening in this popular city was an easy decision for the brand due to the limited upscale brunch options, and a menu featuring unique southern-inspired menu items. To learn more about this cafe visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com/location/columbus-oh.

The brand is one of the fastest-growing, franchised breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation and only franchised brand in the daytime cafe segment with a full bar producing signature, hand-crafted cocktails.

Another Broken Egg Cafe offers a Southern-inspired menu featuring traditional menu options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp N' Grits; a seasonal menu which currently features items such as the Citrus, Honey & Fig Pancakes; as well as an abundance of signature cocktails including the Brunch Blueberry Margarita, Pomegranate Mule, and ABE Famous Infused Mary™.

The new restaurant is located at 3942 Townsfair Way, Columbus, OH 43219 and is open daily 7:00AM - 2:00PM.

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only franchised concepts in the country, with more than 75 locations in 15 states and dozens more in development. With over 25-years' experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was honored in July 2021 by Franchise Business Review as one of its 30 Top Food Franchises to Own based on the survey feedback of existing franchisees. FSR magazine named Another Broken Egg Cafe its Breakout Franchise Brand of the Year for 2020, and FSR Magazine ranked Another Broken Egg Cafe among its 10 Best Full-Serve Restaurant Franchise Deals for 2019. The brand is well-positioned for expanded growth with a new prototype, re-engineered menu and bar of the future initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and profits for the individual cafes. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com

