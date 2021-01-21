Another Broken Egg Cafe® Opening In Bossier City, LA

BOSSIER CITY, La., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Another Broken Egg Cafe debuts in Bossier City, LA at 3107 Airline Drive, Suite 300 on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The rapidly growing national daytime cafe offers award-winning southern breakfast, brunch and lunch, a full bar and signature hand-crafted cocktails.

This is the restaurant's second location opening in North Louisiana by local owners Ray Pynes and Lacy Galligan, after the June 2010 Shreveport opening. Nationwide, nearly two dozen locations are in the process of opening throughout 2021.

"We're gratified to have grown our operations and bring this exciting concept and job opportunities to Bossier City," said Galligan. "We look forward to serving our guests and community for years to come."

Guests are invited to participate in a "Friends & Family" weekend benefitting local charity partners Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission, serving area homeless men, women and children, and Every Warrior, which supports the military community. The weekend events will be hosted at Another Broken Egg Cafe Friday, Feb. 5 from 8am-Noon and Saturday, Feb. 6 from 9am-2pm. Guests who have made reservations at http://bit.ly/ABE-reserve for these events can donate to these charities in lieu of paying a bill to make a meaningful impact on the community while sampling the restaurant's entrée and cocktail offerings.

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only franchised concepts in the country, with more than 70 locations in 13 states and dozens more in development. With over 24-years' experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was honored by FSR magazine as its Breakout Franchise Brand of the Year for 2020, one of the most challenging years ever for the restaurant industry. In 2019 FSR magazine ranked Another Broken Egg Cafe among its 10 Best Full-Serve Restaurant Franchise Deals. The brand is well-positioned for expanded growth in 2021 with a new prototype, re-engineered menu and bar of the future initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and profits for the individual cafes. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com

