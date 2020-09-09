Another Broken Egg Cafe® Opening Soon in Columbia, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe®, one of the fastest-growing breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation, is excited to open its fourth location in South Carolina and its first in Columbia, S.C. on Sept. 14, 2020. The national daytime cafe is eagerly looking forward to introducing the new area to its southern-inspired menu and full bar which produces signature hand-crafted cocktails.

LOUISIANA CRAWFISH BOWL Another Broken Egg Cafe CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TOAST

Prior to its official opening, the new cafe will host a "Friends & Family" weekend on Friday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. - noon, and Saturday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. At these events, guests are encouraged, and will have the opportunity, to support the local community through charitable donations. The event's charity partner, Feed Our Heroes, supports other local non-profits in providing food to the COVID-19 pandemic's frontline workers through its fundraising efforts. This event will not only allow guests to support the organization's cause but preview the new restaurant's unique entrees and cocktails in advance of the grand opening on Monday, Sept. 14.

Patrons with reservations for "Friends & Family" weekend will receive a complimentary meal and are encouraged to donate to the featured charity. "We're thrilled to be opening a corporate-owned cafe in a new part of South Carolina," said Paul Macaluso, President and CEO of Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC. "The new location will give us the opportunity to grow in a new community and lead the way for many more planned to open heading into 2021 and beyond."

Another Broken Egg Cafe hosts "Friends & Family" weekend events as part of its ongoing commitment to being involved in its local communities where it does business. Not only do guests of the event get to try out the cafe offerings before its grand opening, but they can make an impact in a fun way. To learn more about this event and cafe please visit https://bit.ly/2Qyclfz.

The Columbia cafe will be owned and operated by Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC. With locations across the state of South Carolina, this new cafe will bring the same fresh, award-winning brunch and hand-crafted cocktails to Columbia with the convenience of being right next door. Opening in this capital city was a no brainer for the brand, which focuses on serving southern-inspired menu items with artisanal flair.

The new restaurant is located at 4600 Devine St. Columbia, S.C. and will be open daily 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. starting Monday, Sept. 14.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with more than 70 locations in 13 states and dozens more in development. The company was honored by Winsight Media with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and ranked by Franchise Times magazine as one of their Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands. Another Broken Egg Cafe® was named by FSR magazine as one of the 10 Best Restaurant Chains in 2019. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com

Media Contact :

Michael Fandel, Galiant Solutions, Inc.

[email protected] ❘ 970.567.7390

SOURCE Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC

Related Links

https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com

