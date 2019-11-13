Another Broken Egg Cafe® Opening Soon in Destin, Florida

DESTIN, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe is expanding on November 18th to Destin, Florida with the opening of its seventh corporate-owned cafe. The award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation, with multiple exciting franchisee openings planned for 2020.

Crab Cake Benedict and ABEA Famous Infused Mary (TM)

Prior to its official opening, the new cafe will host a "Friends & Family" weekend on Friday, November 15th, from 8 a.m. - noon, and Saturday, November 16th, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to support two local charities, with 100 percent of all proceeds donated. The first of these charities is the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center, which hosts environmental education programs for students grades four and seven and completes projects for land conservation, restoration, and protection. The second charity is The Taylor Haugen Foundation, which supports local young athletes with equipment and scholarships. This event will provide guests the opportunity to preview the new restaurant in advance of the grand opening on Monday, November 18th.

Patrons with reservations for "Friends & Family" weekend will receive a complimentary meal and are encouraged to donate to the featured charities. "This exciting new corporate-owned cafe is part of our accelerated growth plans for Another Broken Egg Cafe," said Chris Artinian, President and COO of Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC. "The new location will lead the way for many more planned to open in the new year as part of the company's goal to operate 300 cafes by 2025."

Another Broken Egg Cafe hosts "Friends and Family" weekend events as part of their ongoing commitment to being involved in communities and getting to know their members. Not only do guests of the event get to try out the cafe offerings before its grand opening, but they also get the opportunity to make an impact in a fun way. To learn more about this event and cafe please visit this page.

The Destin cafe will be owned and operated by Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC. With locations spreading all across the state of Florida, this new cafe will bring the same fresh and exciting menu items to Destin. Opening in this popular vacation town was ideal for the brand, which features southern-inspired menu items.

The new restaurant is located at 4289 Legendary Drive (J-118) Destin, FL 32541 and will be open daily 7:00AM - 2:00PM starting November 18th.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with over 69 locations in 12 states and dozens more in development. The company was honored in 2017 by Winsight Media with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and ranked by Franchise Times magazine as one of their Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands. This year, Another Broken Egg Cafe® was named by FSR magazine as one of the 14 Restaurant Chains Ready for Lift-Off in 2018. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Michael Fandel, Galiant Solutions, Inc.

229106@email4pr.com ❘ 970.567.7390

SOURCE Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC.