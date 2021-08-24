Another Broken Egg Cafe® Opening Soon in North Canton, Ohio

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe is expanding on August 30, 2021 to North Canton, Ohio by opening of its sixth location in the state. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.

Prior to its official opening, the new cafe will host a "Friends & Family" weekend on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., and Saturday, August 28, 2021, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to support the local charity Domestic Violence Project, Inc, an organization that provides help to victims of domestic violence and their families in Stark County and surrounding communities. All proceeds will be donated to the foundation. This event will provide guests a preview of the new restaurant before the grand opening on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Patrons with reservations for "Friends & Family" weekend will receive a complimentary meal and are encouraged to donate to the featured charity.

Another Broken Egg Cafe hosts "Friends and Family" weekend events as part of its commitment to community involvement. Not only do guests of the event get to try the cafe offerings before its grand opening, but they get the opportunity to make a meaningful impact. To learn more about this event and cafe please visit https://bit.ly/3BXigS3.

The North Canton cafe will be owned and operated by Morning Chef, LLC. With locations spreading across Ohio, this new cafe will bring the same fresh and exciting menu items to North Canton. Opening in this popular town was a no brainer for the brand, which features southern-inspired menu items.

The brand is one of the fastest-growing, franchised breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation and only franchised brand in the daytime cafe segment with a full bar producing signature, hand-crafted cocktails.

Another Broken Egg Cafe offers a Southern-inspired menu featuring traditional menu options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp N' Grits; a seasonal menu which currently features items such as the Louisiana Creole Benedict and Bloody Molly; as well as an abundance of signature cocktails including the Spiked Spiced Rum Cold Brew, Pomegranate Mule, and Abe Famous Infused Mary™.

The new restaurant is located at 2004 Crocker Road and will be open daily 7:00AM - 2:00PM starting August 30, 2021.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only franchised concepts in the country, with more than 75 locations in 14 states and dozens more in development. With over 25-years' experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was honored in July 2021 by Franchise Business Review as one of its 30 Top Food Franchises to Own based on the survey feedback of existing franchisees. FSR magazine named Another Broken Egg Cafe its Breakout Franchise Brand of the Year for 2020, and FSR Magazine ranked Another Broken Egg Cafe among its 10 Best Full-Serve Restaurant Franchise Deals for 2019. The brand is well-positioned for expanded growth with a new prototype, re-engineered menu and bar of the future initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and profits for the individual cafes. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com

