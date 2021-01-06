Another Broken Egg Cafe® Opening Soon in Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe®, is excited to kick off the new year by opening its new flagship cafe in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 11, 2021. The rapidly growing, national daytime cafe is thrilled to continue sharing its award-winning southern-inspired menu, full bar, and signature hand-crafted cocktails in the Orlando area.

The new Orlando location will be located right around the corner from Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLCs worldwide headquarters, and marks its first of many planned openings this year. This new cafe will feature not only the same, favorite chef-inspired menu but the brand's new full bar, one of its many distinctive offerings. The focus on an expansive full bar affords guests the ability to enjoy Another Broken Egg Cafe's classic, innovative brunch drinks, as well as more traditional cocktails, all in one place.

Another Broken Egg Cafe has postured itself as a breakout brand in the breakfast, brunch and lunch segment, and it plans to carry this momentum through 2021 with 17 locations already in the process of opening.

"Moving forward, we intend to continue growing the concept and build on what we know our guests love," said Paul Macaluso, President and CEO of Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC. "This is a fantastic concept that has seen an overwhelmingly positive reception nationally, and here in Orlando. We look forward to having another great location in the area and to serving all our amazing fans for years to come."

Prior to its official opening, the new cafe will host a "Friends & Family" weekend on Friday, Jan. 8, from 8 a.m. - noon, and Saturday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. At the "Friends & Family" events, guests will have the opportunity to, and are encouraged to, support a local charity through charitable donations. The cafe has partnered with Give Kids the World Village, an 89-acre, nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides week-long, cost-free vacations to children with critical illnesses and their families. Guests not only can support the organization's cause but will be able to preview Another Broken Egg Cafes unique entrees and cocktails ahead of the grand opening on Monday, Jan. 11.

Guests who have made reservations for "Friends & Family" weekend will receive a complimentary meal and are encouraged to donate to the charity in place of paying a bill.

Another Broken Egg Cafe hosts "Friends & Family" weekends as part of its ongoing commitment to being involved in the local communities where it does business. Event guests get to try the cafe's unique dishes and cocktails while helping to make a meaningful impact on the community. To learn more about this event and cafe please visit http://bit.ly/2LkynD0 .

The new restaurant will open its doors Monday, Jan. 11, at 6324 S. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32822 and will be open daily 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with more than 70 locations in 13 states and dozens more in development. The company was honored by Winsight Media with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and ranked by Franchise Times magazine as one of their Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands. Another Broken Egg Cafe® was named by FSR magazine as one of the 10 Best Restaurant Chains in 2019. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com

