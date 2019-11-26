Another Broken Egg Cafe® Opens in Destin, Florida

DESTIN, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe® celebrated its official grand opening on November 18th, to hungry fans in Destin. The highly anticipated grand opening followed a booming Friends & Family Weekend where the cafe served more than 400 patrons and earned over $4000 for the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center and The Taylor Haugen Foundation.

Another Broken Egg Cafe (R) Shrimp and Grits

"Our team is thrilled about the successful opening of this corporate-owned cafe in Destin," said Paul Macaluso, President and CEO of Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC. "Florida has proven to be a great market for our brand and we're excited to watch this location bring our one-of-a-kind dishes to a new city."

The award-winning daytime cafe, open daily from 7:00AM - 2:00PM, is one of the fastest-growing breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation and the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails. Destin Commons marks the 68th cafe opening in 12 states.

"The exciting opening of this corporate-owned cafe is a great way to end 2019 and has all of us looking forward to the openings planned for 2020," said Clay Carson, Vice President of Franchise Development. The Destin cafe is the 19th to open in Florida, a region where the brand's unique southern-inspired brunch concept thrives. Just like any other Another Broken Egg Cafe location, guests can expect the Destin cafe to provide a fresh and exciting brunch experience.

Another Broken Egg Cafe® offers a Southern-inspired menu featuring Traditional Menu options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Nellie's Chicken Sandwich; a Seasonal Menu which currently features items such as the Lobster Benedict, Strawberry Pound Cake French Toast and Seared Scallop Omelette; as well as a slew of Signature Cocktails some of which include Lemon Blueberry Mimosas, ABE Famous Infused Mary™, and Spiked Vanilla Cold Brew.

Another Broken Egg Cafe® in Destin is located in the Destin Commons mall in suite J-118 and offers a complete carry-out catering menu. Visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com for details.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with 68 locations in 12 states and dozens more in development. The company was honored in 2017 by Winsight Media with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and ranked by Franchise Times magazine as one of their Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands. Another Broken Egg Cafe® was named by FSR magazine as one of the 14 Restaurant Chains Ready for Lift-Off in 2018. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit anotherbrokenegg.com/franchising.

