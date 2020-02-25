Another Broken Egg Cafe® Opens in Flowood, MS

FLOWOOD, Miss., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe® officially opened its second location in Mississippi with the grand opening in Flowood, MS, on Monday, February 10. The award-winning daytime cafe, open daily from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., is one of the fastest-growing breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation and the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails.

Another Broken Egg Cage Louisiana Crawfish Skillet Another Broken Egg Cafe Cinomon French Toast

The highly anticipated grand opening of the brands completely redesigned interior kicked off with the cafe hosting two "Friends & Family" events. These charity events took place the weekend before the opening, allowing guests a sneak peek and helped the cafe raise funds for two local charities. By serving hundreds of guests these two days, the cafe helped raise over $4,900 for the Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks, and the Magnolia Speech School.

"We were thrilled to see how many guests came out for our Friends and Family Day events," said George Gouras, the owner of this new cafe. "Opening another location in Mississippi was an exciting venture for us, and after this exciting weekend, we can't wait to watch this cafe grow and serve even more members of the community."

The new Flowood location, located outside Jackson, MS, offers an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch menu specializing in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists on signature cocktails. The menu features Traditional Menu options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, a Crab Cake Benedict, and Nellie's Chicken Sandwich; a Seasonal Menu which currently features items such as Lobster City Grits®, a Sweet Potato Waffle, a Carnitas Benedict and Ipanema® Estate Pancakes; as well as a slew of Signature Cocktails some of which include Lemon Blueberry Mimosas, ABE Famous Infused Mary™, and Spiked Vanilla Cold Brew.

Another Broken Egg Cafe® in Flowood is located off Lakewood drive on the left side of Old Fannin Rd. and offers a complete carry-out catering menu. The new cafe marks the 70th opening across 13 states and the first in the state with the brand's modern, "New South" design. Visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com for details.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC operates upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurants that specialize in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists like the Lobster & Brie Omelette, Chicken & Waffles and the Cinnamon Roll French Toast. A robust menu of hand-crafted signature cocktails includes the award-winning ABE Famous Infused Mary™. Another Broken Egg Cafe is the largest and fastest-growing franchised daytime-only concept in the country, with 70 locations in 13 states and dozens more in development. Another Broken Egg Cafe was named by FSR magazine as one of its 14 Restaurant Chains Ready for Lift-Off in 2018 and was recognized as one of its Top 10 Best Full-Service Restaurant Deals in 2019. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit anotherbrokenegg.com/franchising.

