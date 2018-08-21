Another Broken Egg Cafe® Opens Second Nashville Location in Sylvan Park

Another Broken Egg Cafe® offers a Southern-inspired menu featuring Traditional Menu options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Nellie's Chicken Sandwich; a Seasonal Menu which currently features items such as Pecan Praline & Candied Bacon French Toast, Brunch Bruschetta, and Toasted Coconut Quinoa Power Skillet; as well as a slew of Signature Cocktails some of which include Lemon Blueberry Mimosas, ABE Famous Infused Mary™, and Spiked Vanilla Cold Brew.

With increased brunch demands nationally and over 60 locations in 12 states and more in development, Another Broken Egg Cafe® is positioned to dominate the breakfast and brunch industry. In 2018, Another Broken Egg Cafe® was named "Best Buy in Exclusive Franchise Times Ranking" as well as "Best Breakfast Franchise" by the second-annual consumer-focused Zor Awards by Franchise Times. Other finalists in the breakfast category included Denny's, Huddle House, and Village Inn.

"With the increase of brunch demand in America, we are really excited to continue building off this momentum with future franchisees," said Clay Carson, Vice President of Franchise Development. "Ideally, we'd like to continue to expand and see new franchises in Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Just recently, we acquired four additional company-owned cafes with two in Orlando, one in Jacksonville and one in Jacksonville Beach – bringing the total to six company-owned cafes."

Hallmarks of the Another Broken Egg Cafe® brand include a powerful and loyal guest base, a proven and experienced executive leadership team, the liberal use of innovation and technology in improving our menus and operations, and a flexible business model that offers additional revenue streams – including alcohol margins, some of the highest in the industry.

Another Broken Egg Cafe® in Sylvan Park is located at 4111 Charlotte Avenue. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit anotherbrokenegg.com/franchising.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with over 60 locations in 12 states and dozens more in development. The company was honored in 2017 by Winsight Media with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and ranked by Franchise Times magazine as one of their Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands. This year, Another Broken Egg Cafe® was named by FSR magazine as one of the 14 Restaurant Chains Ready for Lift-Off in 2018. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit anotherbrokenegg.com/franchising.

