Another Broken Egg Cafe® Opens Strong in Jacksonville, Fla.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe® continues to persevere amid the pervasive challenges debilitating the restaurant industry. The brand celebrated the grand opening of its newest cafe on November 16 with long-time fans, and hungry newcomers, in Jacksonville, Fla. The highly anticipated Another Broken Egg Cafe opening was proceeded by a signature Friends & Family Weekend, where guests had the opportunity to preview the restaurant while helping raise funds for the local charity partner, Girls on The Run.

Another Broken Egg Cafe Huevos Rancheros and Famous Bloody Mary Another Broken Egg Cafe Jacksonville, Fla.

The new Jacksonville location is now operating in full swing serving guests southern-inspired menu items both in the cafe and off-premises. This location is one of the first new cafes to open with online ordering and to hire a dedicated to-go specialist to support the significant percentage of to-go and delivery orders. Another Broken Egg Cafe has seen tremendous success adding dedicated to-go personnel in this location, and in other existing cafes, as guests increasingly choose the brand's off-premises sales options. Online ordering launched nationally in late June, and after achieving incredible incremental sales success, the brand has moved to include it as a day-one offering in all new cafes.

"The brand is incredibly fortunate to have such an amazing following in the Jacksonville area," said Paul Macaluso, President and CEO of Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC. "We're thrilled not only to see support continue growing here in Jacksonville, but to see it in other states as the Another Broken Egg Cafe brand rapidly grows nationwide."

This cafe is the fourth location in Jacksonville and an exciting expansion in the Northeast Florida area for many of the current Jacksonville cafes' fans. Opening additional locations in the Jacksonville area is under consideration, and at least one more cafe is expected to open in 2021.

The award-winning brand is one of the fastest-growing, franchised breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation and the only franchised brand in the daytime cafe segment with a full bar producing signature, hand-crafted cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe of Jacksonville, open Mon-Sun 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., marks the 75th cafe opening with locations in 13 states.

Another Broken Egg Cafe offers a Southern-inspired menu featuring traditional menu options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp N' Grits; a seasonal menu which currently features items such as the Lobster Benedict and Gingerbread & Eggnog Waffle; as well as an abundance of signature cocktails including the Original Southern Eggnog, Pomegranate Mule, and Abe Famous Infused Mary™.

Another Broken Egg Cafe® in Jacksonville is located at 11949 Atlantic Boulevard, Suite 105 and offers online ordering with a complete catering menu also available. Visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com for details.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with more than 70 locations in 13 states and dozens more in development. The company was honored by Winsight Media with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and ranked by Franchise Times magazine as one of their Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands. Another Broken Egg Cafe® was named by FSR magazine as one of the 10 Best Restaurant Chains in 2019. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com

