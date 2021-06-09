Another Broken Egg Cafe® Raising The Bar With Brunch Cocktails

LAKE MARY, Fla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning, breakout brand Another Broken Egg Cafe is changing the way its guests enjoy brunch. Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic with remarkably strong beverage growth has led the brand to elevate the overall bar experience by bringing cocktails front and center. The brand is launching several new beverage initiatives including the addition of new and innovative cocktails, at-home DIY alcohol kits and individually packaged cocktails to go, a new full-bar menu with premium liquor options, the addition of experienced and dedicated bartenders and a redesigned bar-forward cafe layout with both indoor and patio access - an integral part of its New South reimaging initiative.

To showcase this new bar-forward focus, Another Broken Egg Cafe is hosting a media-only event, Meet the Mixologist; an after-hours, invitation-only event on Thursday, June 17, at its newly renovated cafe located in Lake Mary, FL. Invited guests will have the opportunity to experience firsthand a few of the brand's new cocktails paired perfectly with top-selling entrees. Invitees will enjoy a Champagne Mule paired with Shrimp 'N Grits, the Brunch Blueberry Margarita paired with Brunch Short Ribs and the Bourbon Milk Punch paired with Bourbon Street Pancakes. This event will provide an opportunity to learn more about the brand's bar-forward direction, inquire about the brand's evolving approach to its full-bar positioning and cocktail innovation, and partake in other cocktail-related activities.

Meet the Mixologist will take place from 5:30PM – 7PM at the Another Broken Egg Cafe located in Lake Mary at 920 International Parkway Lake Mary, FL 32746. Space is very limited for this media-only event and reservations are required. To reserve your spot at the bar please email [email protected].

Another Broken Egg Cafe is the only national, franchised, daytime cafe with a full bar and serving hand-crafted cocktails to enjoy both in the cafe and to go. In addition to an array of new cocktails, the bar menu also includes a variety of mimosas, bloody marys and spiked cold brews to satisfy every tastebud. For the perfect pairing, the brand's Southern-inspired menu features indulgent brunch entrees including its Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Lobster & Brie Omelette. A seasonally rotating menu currently features a Piccata Benedict, Rum Cake French Toast, California Walnut Power Bowl and a Cookie Dough Waffle.

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® one of the fastest-growing daytime-only franchised concepts in the country, with more than 70 locations in 14 states and dozens more in development. With over 24-years' experience in the daytime cafe category, honored by FSR magazine as its Breakout Franchise Brand of the Year for 2020, one of the most challenging years ever for the restaurant industry. In 2019 FSR magazine ranked Another Broken Egg Cafe among its 10 Best Full-Serve Restaurant Franchise Deals. The brand is well-positioned for expanded growth in 2021 with a new prototype, re-engineered menu and bar of the future initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and profits for the individual cafes. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com

