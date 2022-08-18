Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.

A Favorite Local Brunch Spot Reopens at a New Buckhead Location with the Brand's Signature Friends and Family Weekend

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.

Prior to its official opening, the new cafe will host a "Friends & Family" day on Saturday, August 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to support the local charity Furkids. Furkids is a 501c3 nonprofit charitable organization that operates the largest cage-free, no-kill shelter in the Southeast for rescued cats and Sadie's Place, a no-kill shelter for rescued dogs. Learn more at furkids.org. This event will also give guests a preview of the new restaurant before the grand opening on Monday, August 22.

Another Broken Egg Cafe hosts a "Friends and Family" event as part of its commitment to community involvement. Not only do guests of the event get to try the cafe offerings before its grand opening, but they get the opportunity to make a meaningful impact.

The new Atlanta Cafe is owned and operated by Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC. With locations spread across Georgia, this new cafe will bring the same fresh and exciting menu items back to the Buckhead community. Opening in this popular area was an easy decision for the brand, which features Southern-inspired menu items.

The brand is one of the fastest-growing, franchised breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation — and the only franchised brand in the daytime cafe segment with a full bar producing signature, hand-crafted cocktails.

Another Broken Egg Cafe offers a Southern-inspired menu, featuring traditional options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp 'N Grits; a seasonal menu which currently features items such as the Lobster Hash Benedict and a Grand Mimosa; as well as an abundance of signature cocktails, including the Spiked Spiced Rum Cold Brew, Pomegranate Mule, and ABE Famous Infused Mary™.

The new restaurant is located at 2285 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 103, Atlanta, GA 30309 and is open daily 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plenty of free parking available.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe ®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing, daytime-only franchised concepts in the country, with more than 80 locations in 15 states and dozens more in development. With over 26-years' experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was honored by FSR magazine as its Breakout Franchise Brand of the Year for 2020, one of the most challenging years ever for the restaurant industry. The brand is well-positioned for expanded growth in 2022 with a new prototype, re-engineered menu and bar of the future initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and profits for the individual cafes. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com

