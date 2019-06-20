Another Broken Egg Cafe® Set for Explosive Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodies everywhere are increasingly interested in the breakfast and brunch daypart. Another Broken Egg Cafe® has established itself as a category leader in these two fast-growing segments, making it one of the hottest franchise concepts available in the industry today. The cafe, currently dominating the daytime-only segment franchise, operates 68 locations throughout 12 states, blazing a path of expansion to 300 by 2025. Interest in franchising with the brand has been igniting growth with nine new franchise agreements recently signed resulting in the development of 28 new units in AL, AZ, CA, FL, KS and TX. In addition, Another Broken Egg Cafe is excited to continue expanding their concept with prime high-growth-potential geographies available throughout the United States.

The "New South" design significantly highlights a larger bar with window access to on-patio diners, making it easier for guests to enjoy unique, hand-crafted cocktails. This new light, bright design facilitates additional seating and honors the brand's southern-inspired heritage while adding modern touches.

Because Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC believes in a relationship between support and success, it has focused sizeable resources to establish a strong network of franchise guidance covering operations, real estate, design, construction, training and marketing. In recent years, the brand's focus on successful growth has been validated by the receipt of numerous accolades, including many for its unique menu and rate of expansion. In 2018, Another Broken Egg Cafe made the TripAdvisor Top 10 list for medium-size chain restaurants in the US and it was named by Franchise Times as one of the top 10 best franchises to buy.

This year, Another Broken Egg Cafe introduced its "New South" design and décor package in its two newest cafes located in Auburn, Alabama and Sugar Land, Texas. Moving forward, new cafes will feature this light, bright, modern design that honors the brand's southern-inspired heritage while driving a broad appeal that includes the ever-growing millennial demographic; a group which is dining out for breakfast and brunch at ever-increasing rates. To maximize each new cafe's sales and profit potential, the "New South" design facilitates additional seating within the same recommended footprint. This "New South" design significantly highlights the bar which drives incremental sales of its unique, hand-crafted cocktails, a must-have for many brunch consumers today. As a bonus, this layout includes the opportunity to double a cafe's bar seating by providing bar access to on-patio diners.

Another Broken Egg Cafe offers strong unit economics along with a proven business model designed exclusively to capitalize on the daytime dining phenomenon in the US. The cafe closes at 2:00 p.m., allowing franchisees the flexibility to manage multiple concepts while enjoying lower food and investment costs when compared to other full-service restaurants. Additionally, Another Broken Egg Cafe is the largest nationally franchised daytime-only cafe with the decades of bar sales experience needed to successfully pair award-winning, Southern-inspired entrees with distinctive, hand-crafted, high-margin cocktails. With almost 25 years of proven operational expertise, a powerful brand identity that resonates with consumers and strong customer loyalty coupled with an ever-increasing rate of visit frequency, Another Broken Egg Cafe represents a unique product and a compelling opportunity for qualified franchisees.

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with over 68 locations in 12 states and dozens more in development. The company was honored in 2017 by Winsight Media with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and ranked by Franchise Times magazine as one of their Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands. This year, Another Broken Egg Cafe® was named by FSR magazine as one of the 14 Restaurant Chains Ready for Lift-Off in 2018. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com.

