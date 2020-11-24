Another Company Agency Opens First U.S. Office in Miami

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Company, one of the fastest growing agencies in Latin America with more than 240 employees throughout 14 countries in the region, announces today the opening of its new U.S. office to support client and team growth. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Another Company, as the firm is entering one of the most competitive agency markets in the world and continues to increase its footprint in the region with teams operating in 14 countries.

"Another Company has seen an influx of clients looking for integrated communications services in the U.S., ranging from B2B and B2C to tourism and lifestyle brands," said Jaspar Eyears, CEO of Another Company. This new office gives us the room we need to accommodate the demand for our services."

Another Company has added Monica Rodríguez as Country Leader in the United States, who will be responsible for servicing and expanding the client portfolio in the country. "I'm excited to be part of a dynamic and innovative team that has transformed the communication strategies for hundreds of clients from all industries in Latin America," said Rodriguez.

In recent months, Another Company has focused all its efforts on anticipating the negative impacts that the crisis could bring to clients, and through the diversification of our strategies be fluidity of our structure and services, the company has been able to help them navigate during difficult times and support them in the growth of their businesses. As a result of their collaboration, Another Company has added more than 40 leading brands to its portfolio since April, giving them a strong position with which to close 2020.

With this expansion, Another Company continues its growth across America, where it has revolutionized strategic communications for 16 years with established offices in countries including Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Panama, and Argentina. Furthermore, we have launched our presence in Ecuador, Brazil, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Uruguay, and now the United States.

ABOUT ANOTHER COMPANY

Founded in 2004 by Jaspar Eyears and Rodrigo Peñafiel, Another Company Group, an independent communication agency, aims to revolutionize strategic communication through powerful and effective campaigns to position various brands in front of their audiences. Another Company has integrated services such as public relations, digital communication, influencers marketing, social media, branding, content & inbound marketing, creative and design, and brand experiences. The agency operates under specialized business units, classified as: fashion, beauty, lifestyle, mass consumption, technology, luxury, culture, health & wellness, and corporate. Another Company Group is part of the Constellation Global Network and PRORP and has been recognized with various awards such as the SABER Awards and the Latin American Excellence Awards. Owns offices in Mexico (Mexico City), Argentina (Buenos Aires), Chile (Santiago), Colombia (Bogotá), Panama (Panama City), and Peru (Lima) with scope in the United States, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, and Uruguay.

For more information visit: https://another.co/ and Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Another Company

Related Links

https://another.co/

