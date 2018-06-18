Another Data Scientist Joins the Executive Team of Roundtable Analytics Inc.

RALEIGH, N.C., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundtable Analytics Inc., an AI/ML-based software company focused on improving the operational and financial performance of Emergency Departments (EDs), expanded its team of data scientists with the recent appointment of Michael Hyman, Ph.D., as vice president.

Michael (Mike) Hyman has had a distinguished academic career, graduating with honors from the University of North Carolina with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and a minor in chemistry. Pursuing his passion for the application of data science, Mike went on to earn both an M. Stat and Ph.D. in statistics from the University of Florida, one of the premier statistics graduate programs in the U.S. During his studies at UF, he was named a National Science Foundation Fellow, receiving an IGERT award for interdisciplinary training, and shared an office with the future founders of Roundtable Analytics Inc.

Prior to joining Roundtable, Mike spent over five years working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, performing statistical and geospatial research and developing the statistical methodology for projects such as the U.S. Census of Agriculture. Previously, during his spare time, Mike organized and completed a charity bike ride across the United States and is delighted to now return to his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Having Mike join the Roundtable team with me, Tommy Bohrmann, Ph.D., and Nate Holt, Ph.D., brings the whole band back together," said Kenny Lopiano, co-founder of Roundtable Analytics. "Mike is one of those unique stat geeks with strong interpersonal skills and a knack for interdisciplinary collaborations. He's the perfect addition to accelerate the development of our AI and machine learning technology and help support our growing customer base."

About Roundtable Analytics Inc.

Roundtable Analytics Inc. delivers AI/ML-based predictive analytics that optimize the performance of client Emergency Departments. Securely leveraging each Emergency Department's unique data resources, Roundtable Analytics' OptimizEDTM software platform helps eliminate the risks of suboptimal patient care and financial losses.

Funded by a combination of National Science Foundation grants and private equity, Roundtable Analytics launched its simulation and analytics services commercially in 2016.

Contact:

Tate Holt

CEO

1.415.717.6941

www.roundtableanalytics.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/another-data-scientist-joins-the-executive-team-of-roundtable-analytics-inc-300667608.html

SOURCE Roundtable Analytics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.roundtableanalytics.com

