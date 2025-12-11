Another Exciting Milestone: Doxim Opens New Location in Phoenix, AZ

Doxim Phoenix boasts 64,000 square feet of production space designed to support its mission to deliver truly omnichannel experiences to clients.

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading communications management provider serving highly regulated markets, is excited to announce the official opening of its West Coast communications hub, Doxim Phoenix, a new state-of-the-art facility located in Phoenix, Arizona. This facility offers Doxim greater flexibility to better meet the needs of its clients in all channels within this evolving marketplace.

The new site includes 64,000 square feet of modern production space equipped with leading-edge technology. Over the course of the year, Doxim successfully consolidated its Phoenix and Las Vegas locations and migrated existing production services to the new Phoenix site. Testing began in September and reached full production over the following months.

Committed to executing customer communications requests with the highest level of quality and efficiency, Doxim's dedicated team of customer service and operations professionals ensured a smooth transition for clients.

"After a year of planning and preparation, we're thrilled to announce the grand opening of Doxim Phoenix," says Kevin Svenson, Doxim's Executive Vice President, Operations. "I'm honored to have played a role in the construction and development of this new, state-of-the-art print and mail facility. Its success is a testament to our people and clients who inspire us to continue delivering solutions that represent the future of omnichannel communications."

This new facility showcases a commitment to exceeding customer expectations, with improved processing for faster turnaround times, systems to deliver greater quality and accuracy, and an improved infrastructure that ensures fulfillment at scale.

"The opening of our new facility is an example of our ongoing commitment to driving growth and efficiency for our partners, creating greater opportunities to strengthen customer engagement and build new connections," says Mike Hennessy, Doxim's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "This investment ensures we better serve our clients by increasing our capacity, allowing us to deliver truly omnichannel experiences for our customers across North America."

About Doxim

Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving highly regulated markets, including financial services, utilities, and healthcare. Doxim provides omnichannel communications and payment solutions that maximize customer engagement and revenue while reducing costs. Its software and technology-enabled managed services address key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through a suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.

