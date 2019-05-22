Another Extraordinary Outcome Engineered by TM Capital: i+iconUSA Acquired by Shikun & Binui

ATLANTA, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TM Capital is pleased to announce that we served as exclusive financial advisor to i+iconUSA (a portfolio company of FdG Associates) in its sale to Shikun & Binui America ("SBA"), the North American construction arm of Shikun & Binui ("S&B"), a publicly traded Israeli infrastructure and real estate company that generates more than $1.5 billion in annual revenue.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, i+iconUSA is a diversified heavy civil and industrial construction services platform operating in the Eastern United States that offers its government and private sector clients a range of self-perform capabilities including structures, marine, demolition, roadwork, utilities, earthwork, foundations and pilings.

SBA's acquisition of i+iconUSA advances its long-term strategy to establish an entrenched presence within the attractive U.S. infrastructure market. Tamir Cohen, Chairman of the Board of S&B commented: "Shikun & Binui's controlling shareholders have been successfully active in the US market for 40 years, so we are certain that this acquisition, along with the current activities of the company in the US market, will lead to a long line of significant business successes."

i+iconUSA will continue to be led by CEO Les Snyder and the existing management team. S&B will work with i+iconUSA to enhance its capabilities in areas where S&B provides added value via its global knowledge and experience, particularly on larger design-build and P3 (Public-Private Partnership) projects.

The sale of i+iconUSA is the latest in a series of extraordinary outcomes engineered by TM Capital's Business Services Investment Banking team. The TM Capital team leveraged the firm's deep industry expertise and global reach to marry i+iconUSA with an international strategic giant capable of leveraging the company's brand and reputation with enhanced, worldwide resources in support of accelerated growth.

About TM Capital

Founded in 1989, TM Capital is the client-first investment banking team advising industry leading companies across North America and around the world. In everything we do, our professionals share a relentless commitment to engineering extraordinary outcomes with an unmatched standard of client care. Over the last three decades, we have completed more than 300 transactions with a combined value in excess of $20 billion. With offices in Atlanta, Boston and New York, our mission critical capabilities include: complex mergers and acquisitions; debt and equity financings; minority and majority recapitalizations; restructurings; and board advisory services. TM Capital is also a founding member firm of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor with 700 M&A professionals in 60 offices operating in the major financial centers around the world. For more information, please visit www.tmcapital.com

Contact: Emily Langdon, (404) 995-6231, elangdon@tmcapital.com

SOURCE TM Capital Corp.

Related Links

http://www.tmcapital.com

