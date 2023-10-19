"ANOTHER HOLLYWOOD AWARD SHOW" MOVES OFF-BROADWAY to THEATRE ROW…. FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL L.A. PREVIEWS at the BOURBON ROOM and the COLONY THEATER

Jim Dooley Re-Brands his Hit Modern Musical Parody "The Revue" with All New Songs in Riotous new Awards Show Spoof at Broadway's "Theatre Row" to Open September 2024

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Year, pandemic-fatigued audiences returned to the theater with a heightened appetite for farce, satire and whimsy. They and critics alike were universally satisfied by "THE REVUE", a revolutionary new parody of cinema and theater classics that pokes fun at the very fact that "Not everything should be a musical." The musical was a hit amongst movie-lovers, Broadway-Lovers and Critics alike, being heralded as "a Perfect evening out for fans of satire a humor of the Hollywood industry" (-Splash Magazine)

Hollywood Award Show Logo

In September 2024, THE REVUE will return to the stage re-invented and re-branded as "ANOTHER HOLLYWOOD AWARD SHOW", a parody where audiences are able to attend a proper Hollywood-level awards show and Broadway musical all at once. In the heart of Broadway, 'AHAS' has found its new home at the legendary THEATRE ROW in NYC - 410 W. 42nd St.

With the classic, self-gratuitous and often mocked "Award Shows" where Hollywood loves to Toast and Boast itself to often unimaginable heights as a comedic backdrop, the musical will feature All-New Songs based on favorite movies and television shows turned into musicals. These include: Barbie, Ted Lasso, Oppenheimer, Top Gun, Die Hard, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Men in Black, Spaceballs, Thelma & Louise, Titanic and many more.

Conceived and Executive Produced by Emmy-Award Winning Composer Jim Dooley (Pushing Daisies, Lemony Snicket's: A Series of Unfortunate Events and Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning), this production will be directed by Greg Fortner (The Metropolitan Opera, La Scala and Disney World), and Executive-Produced by Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), and produced by Michael-Ryan Fletchall (Perfect Storm, Castaway, Seabiscuit) and Brooke deRosa (Don't Worry Darling). Co-producers include Jennifer Clymer (MPTF) and Michael Todd (ASCAP).

Leading up the creative team is Book Writer Ben Zelevansky (Emmy-award winner for the David Letterman Show; Saturday Night Live, Conan O'Brien; Production Designer Trevor Burk (Virtual Noise Creative); Costumer Designer Sarah Maiorino (The Good Half, Funny or Die); with music orchestrated and arranged by two-time Grammy-nominated, Annie Award-winning Tim Davies (Frozen, the Oscars).

Said Dooley, "Audiences at the Los Angeles Premiere runs of "REVUE" proved to us that this is the type of show the world needs right now, and we're thrilled to bring it back by popular demand to the surrounds of Broadway which has already played home to so many great parodied music especially from 'Rock of Ages.' What makes the new show special is that it is truly accessible for everyone, via a simple familiarity of memorable classic film and television moments and characters. We'd like to NOT thank the Academy for keeping things perfectly and ironically generic, however we do believe you'll Like This… you'll REALLY like this!"

Updated information and Eventually Pre-Sale Tickets Will be Available at www.HollywoodAwardShow.com (Social Media: @HollywoodAwardShow), where visitors can also check out the many positive reviews from the prior iterations. The show is managed by KGM Theatrical, and represented legally by Sendroff & Baruch, LLP.

A compilation preview from the original Colony run can also be viewed and heard at: https://youtu.be/xDq1Ia3l7OE and samples of more tracks will be released prior to the premiere.

