ANOTHER IMPORTANT MILESTONE IN H55'S PATH TO PRODUCT CERTIFICATION

SION, Switzerland, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H55, a pioneering leader in electric aviation, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its pursuit of certifying its electric motor technology. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has agreed to H55's Compliance Check list (CCL) for its electric motor and motor controller, demonstrating the safety and performance of the entire electric propulsion management system (EPS).

H55’s Electric Propulsion Unit (EPU) – Electric Motor

This achievement follows closely on the heels of H55's previous success in gaining approval for its battery packs and energy management systems. These two significant achievements positions H55 as the first company to satisfy all certification requirements for the entire EPS which includes the motor, motor controller, battery modules and energy management systems.

These certifications are tailored for general aviation and commuter applications with the first set of systems being integrated into certified flight trainers which will soon enter the market.

These certifications are tailored for general aviation and commuter applications with the first set of systems being integrated into certified flight trainers which will soon enter the market.

The newly established agreement with EASA marks another important achievement in H55's mission to revolutionize clean aviation. It is a crucial step in securing formal certification of H55's complete electric propulsion system and an important recognition by the certification authorities on the reliability and capabilities of the company's propulsion solutions.

Key Highlights of the Agreement:

Full alignment of the electric motor and motor controller Compliance Checklist with the EASA defined regulations

H55 is now fully authorized to complete the certification test program for its propulsion unit and for its overall EPS

The testing program encompasses rigorous evaluations proving the safety and performance aspects of the technology

The CCL test program opens the door to the final regulatory approval phase

Commenting on this accomplishment H55's Co-Founder and Executive Chairman André Borschberg: "Certification has and continues to be one of the cornerstones of our strategy. This agreement represents a significant step forward on our company's development, as well as bringing electric aviation to the market and reducing the aviation industry's environmental footprint. I am especially excited about this development as we are closer to seeing the first set of certified electric airplanes soon taking to the skies."

H55's Chief Executive Officer, Martin Larose, goes on to say that "this agreement is yet another important recognition by EASA that our propulsion systems are safe and robust. This brings H55 a step closer to full commercialization of our technology which is being increasingly sought after in the market. We continue to remain appreciative for the close collaboration we have with EASA, and we look forward to our continued cooperation."

In addition to its certification activities in Europe with EASA, H55 is actively engaged with the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) in the United States and Transport Canada in Canada. These regulatory bodies will closely follow the Compliance Check List testing program, aiming to leverage the results to expedite North American Type Certification.

H55 takes pride in being one of the first European electric aviation companies to successfully navigate this critical phase in the certification process. With agreement on the Compliance Check List, H55 advances to the final stage of securing a Type Certificate for its electric propulsion system, suitable for multiple fixed-wing general aviation and commuter aircraft.

About H55

H55 is a Swiss-based company founded and led by the former Solar Impulse management team, André Borschberg, Sebastien Demont and Gregory Blatt. H55’s mission is to revolutionize the aviation industry by providing certified electric propulsion and battery management systems tailored to a diverse range of aircraft to achieve sustainable air travel. Through a commitment

of providing certified solutions and its pioneering legacy, the H55 team of visionary engineers and aerospace experts is at the forefront of driving the aviation industry toward a more environmentally responsible future, setting new standards, and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in electric aviation.

