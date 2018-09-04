Another Industry First: Ctrl V Launches Free VR Initiative

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Ctrl V, North America's first and largest virtual reality arcade chain, today announced its monthly Free VR Demo Day, a brand new initiative with the goal of increasing awareness of (and access to) virtual reality technology. Starting September 5th, 2018, Ctrl V locations across North America will provide free 20-minute virtual reality demos on the first Wednesday of every month. Customers will have the option of playing two of the most popular VR experiences, "Beat Saber" or "Space Pirate Trainer", in addition to a third featured game option that will change every month. Demos will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and will receive support from staff throughout the experience.

"The Ctrl V vision has always been to facilitate the mass adoption of virtual reality," stated Ctrl V CEO and co-founder, Ryan Brooks. "There are so many benefits to VR and we want them to be experienced by everyone. As the VR industry grows, its advancements can be applied to other areas through training, simulation and education, in addition to the current innovations we're seeing in entertainment today. In the interim though, gaming is the optimal platform through which a new technology like VR can be introduced to the general public."

Over the past two years, about 80% of Ctrl V customers experienced VR for the first time at a Ctrl V arcade. Ctrl V consistently welcomes over 10,000 new customers per month, as word-of-mouth has started to spread from customers wanting to share this experience with their family, friends and coworkers.

"Most people don't realize that VR can be experienced and enjoyed by anyone, whether you're 6 years old or 86 years old. If you haven't tried it before, it's hard to truly understand why it's so compelling. Many customers are apprehensive of new technology or are nervous about experiencing motion sickness. Though both of these factors have been virtually eliminated by the latest advancements in VR hardware and the high-caliber content we offer, we want to provide customers with zero-risk opportunities to experience this for themselves," says Brooks.

Also starting this September are Subscriber Reward Days. Once a month, Ctrl V Newsletter subscribers will be sent a promotion code for redemption on a specific date. Both the discount and the date will change month-to-month, but the discount will always offer significant savings for our loyal customers. Ctrl V wants to continue to make VR as affordable as possible and reward its returning customers with more opportunities like these.

In addition to the Free VR Demo Day and Subscriber Reward Days, Ctrl V will also be implementing the Ctrl V Referral Program in the coming months. Existing customers will receive a $10 gift card for every new person they help introduce to VR. "The most effective way to convey what Ctrl V offers has always been through word-of-mouth," stated Carly McCrory, Director of Marketing at Ctrl V. "Introducing our Referral Program is a great way to encourage this behaviour while simultaneously rewarding our loyal, existing customer base."

These programs are not the only initiatives that the company has implemented to increase awareness of virtual reality. On November 3rd and 4th, 2018, Ctrl V will be hosting their third-annual North America-wide Extra-Life VR Charity Event to raise money for Children's Miracle Network. Ctrl V also partners with local schools and organizations such as "Boys & Girls Club" and "Big Brothers Big Sisters" to offer discounted rates to those who may not otherwise be able to afford VR entertainment. Subscribing to Ctrl V's newsletter is the best way to stay up-to-date on Ctrl V's latest promotions and initiatives.

Ctrl V has now opened 15 locations across North America since they began franchising in 2017. The company is still expanding, now with a focus on the United States. For more information about the Free VR Demo Day program, please visit www.ctrlv.ca/free-vr

About Ctrl V



Ctrl V Inc. ("Ctrl V") is North America's first and largest virtual reality ("VR") arcade chain, offering experiences in the newest frontier of entertainment and gaming. With custom-designed VR stations featuring the HTC Vive, each Ctrl V location offers high-end commercial VR experiences and a variety of different games. Visit us at our website www.ctrlv.ca for more information.

For more information on Ctrl V, please contact:



Carly McCrory, Director of Marketing, Ctrl V



carly@ctrlv.ca

SOURCE Ctrl V