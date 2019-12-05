Another Leading Industry Veteran Joins SiFive As SVP of EX (Employee eXperience)

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiFive, Inc., the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, today announced that Mike Schroeder has joined the company as senior vice president of employee experience (EX). Schroeder will lead SiFive employee experience, culture, talent acquisition and employee engagement to guide SiFive's hypergrowth. SiFive continues to invest in ensuring a highly engaged workforce to bring the power of open source to processor IP and the principles of automation to the next generation of domain-specific SoC design.

"SiFive's hypergrowth and future market opportunity mean investing in people is crucial for success," said Schroeder. "I'm excited to lead the ongoing commitment to an inclusive and vibrant culture where people who come to SiFive do the best work of their careers."

Schroeder has a background in human resources and employee development, bringing over 20 years of experience to SiFive. Schroeder worked at Rambus for 12 years as senior vice president of human resources and facilities and was most recently chief people officer (CPO) for Wave Computing. Schroeder's career spans three decades at many leading tech companies, from successful startups to tech leaders such as Apple, Rambus, and Synopsys.

"We're pleased to welcome Mike to SiFive to guide our employee engagement as we continue to grow," said Naveed Sherwani, president and CEO of SiFive. "Mike's leadership and experience will be very valuable in ensuring the success of SiFive as we invest in our people to ensure continued business growth."

Schroeder attended the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee and majored in Russian language. He also completed the Stanford University Graduate School of Business AEA Executive Management Program.

