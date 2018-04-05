Another Nail in the Multistate Tax Compact Coffin

The lack of appeal to the United States Supreme Court is not surprising, in that the Court has previously denied requests for review of several state supreme court rulings regarding the MTC apportionment factor. Appeals from California (Gillette), Minnesota (Kimberly-Clark), and Michigan (IBM) have all been denied review at the highest level court.

The sole remaining undecided state level MTC case is in Oregon (HealthNet), which has been pending at the state supreme court level awaiting the final outcome of Graphic Packaging. That decision could be the final nail in the MTC coffin.

1 Graphic Packaging Corp. v. Hegar, Tex. No 15-0669, 12/22/17.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 45 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION CONTACTS:

Mark Nachbar

Principal

Ryan

630.515.0477

mark.nachbar@ryan.com

Mary Bernard

Director

Ryan

401.272.3363

mary.bernard@ryan.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/another-nail-in-the-multistate-tax-compact-coffin-300625153.html

SOURCE Ryan

Related Links

http://www.ryan.com

