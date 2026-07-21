Another Nine Continues Investing in Home Market with Three New Franchised Locations Opening

Indoor Golf Simulator Brand Will Have Five Locations Open Throughout Greater Cincinnati Area by September

CINCINNATI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Nine, the 24/7 self-service indoor golf concept powered by proprietary A9OS technology and Trackman gameplay, is doubling down on expansion throughout its home market, Cincinnati. The company's largest franchise owner will soon be opening three locations throughout the greater Cincinnati area, with all of them slated to open over the next two months. The new sites are located at:

7004 Suite B Loomis Ln, Liberty Township, OH 45069

4712 Old Kyles Station Rd., Liberty Township, OH 45011

2902 W US Highway 22 and 3, Maineville, OH 45039

With these openings, Another Nine will offer five convenient locations across greater Cincinnati by September, reinforcing the brand's roots in the market where it was founded.

A Milestone Expansion in Another Nine's Home Market

The three new locations build on Another Nine's existing footprint of two corporate locations in Cincinnati's Columbia-Tusculum and Montgomery neighborhoods. The expansion reflects continued demand for the brand's membership-free, technology-driven model and marks one of the company's most concentrated growth pushes to date, all within its founding market.

"Cincinnati is where Another Nine was born, so watching this brand grow to five locations in our communities means a great deal to our team," said Ethan Grob, Co-Founder and CEO of Another Nine. "These new locally owned and operated locations, from Liberty Township to Maineville, will put premium, flexible indoor golf access within easy reach of even more golfers in our region. We're proud to be deepening our roots at home while we continue expanding into new markets across the country."

A 24/7 Indoor Golf Model Built for Guests and Operators

Each Another Nine facility features all-private Sim Suites available around the clock through the brand's A9OS booking platform. Guests can reserve a suite by the hour, any time of day or night, and play Trackman-powered golf across more than 350 world-class courses without a membership requirement.

The model is also designed to give franchise owners a streamlined operating structure. Without a bar or restaurant component and with technology supporting booking, access, and guest support, Another Nine locations are built to operate with a leaner footprint and minimal overhead, compared to many entertainment concepts.

Guests can expect:

Private Sim Suites available 24/7

Hourly reservations with no membership required

Trackman gameplay across more than 350 courses

Seamless online booking and easy access with 24/7 support, powered by A9OS

A flexible setting for any occasion – practice, casual rounds, small groups and late-night play

For more information about franchising with Another Nine in markets across the country, visit franchise.anothernine.com. For more information on the Cincinnati Metro locations, visit anothernine.com/pages/cincinnati-locations.

About Another Nine

Another Nine is a franchisor of 24/7 self-service indoor golf simulator facilities featuring all-private Sim Suites and Trackman gameplay, powered by proprietary A9OS technology. With no membership requirement and a streamlined operating structure, Another Nine offers guests premium access to the game on their schedule and offers entrepreneurs a modern path to business ownership.

SOURCE Another Nine, LLC / Franchise Elevator