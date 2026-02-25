Another One! Rewind It 10 Teams Up with DJ Khaled To Introduce New Breakthrough Shampoo Formula Designed To Eliminate Grey Hair and Beard & Restore Natural-Looking Color

Rewind It 10 Men's Progressive Greyaway Shampoo for Black Dye Now Available for Purchase at CVS & RewindIt10.com; Launching on Amazon in Early March

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, men's beard and hair dye brand Rewind It 10 announced it has partnered with global brand ambassador, DJ Khaled to introduce a new breakthrough shampoo formula designed to eliminate grey hair and beard and restore natural-looking color.

DJ Khaled for Rewind It 10 Men's Progressive Greyaway Shampoo Rewind It 10 Men's Progressive Greyaway Shampoo Before and After

Rewind It 10 Men's Progressive Greyaway Shampoo launched with Grammy-winning hitmaker DJ Khaled, who serves as the face of the black hair dye SKU following the success of his Beard Color promotion. The shampoo is now available for purchase at CVS and Rewindit10.com for $14.99 and will be available on Amazon by early March and Sally Beauty nationwide Summer 2026.

The shampoo's formula is vegan, gluten-free, and ammonia-free and it was developed to cleanse while gradually blending natural dark color while reducing the appearance of grey hair and beard. With each wash, the formula progressively helps hair and beard tones look richer, refreshed and revitalized.

"I call this progressive – take your time and Rewind the time," Khaled said.

"I really believe this shampoo has the potential to disrupt the men's hair coloring market," said Rewind It 10 co-founder and Grammy-nominated artist Fat Joe. "There's no other product like this available with our powerful formula."

"DJ Khaled's Beard Color in Real Black remains our #1 best-selling SKU. His constant support, his iconic presence, and his genuine love for the formula have made this partnership incredibly powerful for our brand," said co-founder Carolyn Aronson. "As we introduce our new Progressive Greyaway Shampoo for Black Dye, there was truly no other choice to lead this launch. He uses it personally to maintain his color, and that authenticity makes this partnership powerful and real."

Formulated with Argan Oil, Chestnut Seed Extract, and Hydrolyzed Pea Protein, the shampoo enhances shine and bolsters overall conditioning, resulting in hair and beard that look healthier and more natural than with traditional hair dye products, which often stain hands and shower surfaces. The Progressive Greyaway Shampoo formula leaves no stains and no mess and requires no gloves to lather on, making it a true game-changer in the marketplace.

The product comes after co-founders Fat Joe, Carolyn Aronson and Jeff Aronson originally launched Rewind It 10 in late-2023 to serve men with diverse hair and beard care needs while pushing back against outdated perceptions of hair coloring.

Khaled has been a longtime celebrity ambassador of Rewind It 10, along with the likes of Travis Kelce, Tyson Beckford, Nicky Jam, Brody Jenner, N.O.R.E., Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, Jencarlos Canela, Kevin Creekman and Brendan Schaub.

Since hitting CVS shelves in fall 2024, the brand has experienced rapid growth, becoming a standout in men's grooming and driving over $50 million in sales.

About Rewind It 10

Rewind It 10 is a brand co-founded by beauty entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, industry veteran Jeff Aronson, and Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Fat Joe. The brand is dedicated to providing men with high-quality, easy-to-use at-home hair and beard coloring solutions, empowering them to express their individuality with confidence.

