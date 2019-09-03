Another pole position for Millennial Esports with exclusive Porsche and Nintendo partnership

Published by Microids and developed by Millennial Esports' gaming studio Eden Games, Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Porsche Edition features more than 250 races with players able to drive some of the most beautiful Porsche models in breathtaking environments.

Launched in 2017, the unique Nintendo Switch Gaming platform has sold more than 36 million units worldwide.

The Porsche partnership will bring virtual versions of these amazing models into the hands of Nintendo Switch gamers including:

718 Type 982 Boxster GTS

718 Type 982 Cayman GT4

911 Type 992 Carrera

911 GT2 RS

918 Spyder

911 Type 930 Turbo

The release of Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Porsche Edition is another key milestone for Eden Games – building on the success of the Gear.Club game on mobile. Eden Games also developed the F1 Mobile game published by Codemasters. In total the French studio has had more than 25 million downloads of mobile games.

"Eden Games is thrilled to work with such an amazing brand like Porsche and give Nintendo Switch gamers the chance to experience virtual versions of these amazing models," Eden Games founder, David Nadal said.

"When we first launched Gear.Club on the Nintendo platform 2017 we were ecstatic with the reaction from gamers. We already had an amazing collection of cars from some of the biggest manufacturers in the world, but to now work with Porsche is a great addition."

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Porsche Edition will be available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Dutch, Russian, Korean, Portuguese, Japanese and Traditional Chinese at launch.

"Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Porsche Edition is another great example of how Millennial Esports is working with some of the biggest automotive brands on the planet," Millennial Esports President and CEO, Darren Cox said.

"We have Eden Games working with Porsche and our newest acquisition – simulator manufacturer Allinsports – has a long history of partnerships with Ferrari.

"We also have the complete spectrum of virtual racing covered from mobile platforms and the Nintendo Switch through to Allinsports $500,000+ high-end full-sized simulators."

Other downloadable content for Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Porsche Edition will feature cars from Alfa Romeo, BMW, Dodge, Ford, Jaguar, Lotus, McLaren and Mercedes-AMG.

