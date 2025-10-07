Another Prominent Black Business Owner and Democrat Endorses Jack Ciattarelli for Governor of New Jersey

Take Action New Jersey Reports Advisor to Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka and Governor Wes Moore, John Wayman Henry III, Expresses Frustration with New Jersey Democratic Party

Cites His Party's Focus on the Illusion of Diversity and Opportunity for All Rather Than Policies that Will Make It a Reality for All New Jerseyans

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My name is John Wayman Henry III and in my time serving as Chair of Economic Development, Co-Chair of the Cannabis Task Force, and on the County Committee in West Orange, one truth became undeniable: while the township celebrated the idea of diversity, real diversity in leadership and economic inclusion was rarely present.

John Wayman Henry pictured here with fellow Democrats Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Maryland Governor Wes Moore. New Jersey Republican Gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciatarelli pictured here with Democratic advisor John Wayman Henry.

I commend Mayor Rob Parisi for his courage in appointing me Chairman of Economic Development. Appointing a Black man was nothing short of heroic. West Orange Township has had a long history of producing governors and relatively speaking the township has enjoyed disproportionate political power. However, leadership here, dating back to inventor Thomas Edison, has never reflected the diversity of one of this nation's most diverse states.

My family has been involved in state and local politics for four generations. We have seen a lot in our time and I didn't think much would surprise me. Afterall, this is a solidly blue, politically progressive state where Democrats control every branch of state government and there is significant Black representation in all branches. I quickly realized that the representation was not the solution…it was the problem and that the reality is that the New Jersey Democratic Party values the appearance of inclusion more than the reality of it. They sell us the illusion of power and participation while protecting the same old structures of influence.

When I served, I declined my salary for nearly three years to avoid any conflict of interest—because I was raised to put community first. I was fortunate to do so without financial strain, though I know too many who look like me don't have that same privilege. Still, even as I delivered real results—reopening the Rock Springs Clubhouse, helping the township reclaim long-lost land, and bringing the largest film studio deal in the world to the very place where Edison once pioneered motion pictures—it became clear: having independent means and refusing to fall in line with the Democratic establishment made me a problem.

In this state, equity is often conditional—granted only to those who remain quiet, compliant, and grateful for access they were never meant to have. You're welcome at the table, but only if you don't question who set it, who's serving, or why your seat is near the edge. Speak too boldly, stand too firmly, or expect true equity, and the invitation starts to feel more like a warning. For many, especially those who've fought hardest to be seen, equity is less a right than a performance—one that ends the moment you stop playing by the unspoken rules.

I've advised mayors and governors, and when I supported Ras Baraka for governor, it wasn't because of his skin color, fraternity ties, or even a shared vision—it was because he was the best candidate. I told him plainly: his biggest obstacle would be his own party. I was right. Despite finishing a strong second in the primary with a fraction of the machine's funding, the party never rallied behind him.

While many of us may not know Jack Ciattarelli personally, here's what we do know: continuing to show loyalty to a political party that keeps us on the margins is like being invited to a dance where we didn't pick the venue, we don't get a say in the music, and we're only welcome as long as we move the way they want. It's performance, not partnership. For too long, our support has been treated as a given — courted during election season, then forgotten once the votes are counted.

True progress doesn't come from sitting quietly at someone else's table, waiting for permission to speak. It comes from challenging systems that only embrace our presence when it's convenient and rejecting the idea that our political power must be confined to one party's comfort zone. Jack Ciattarelli is my candidate for Governor. He has offered specific solutions to improving healthcare, education and opportunity for Black-owned businesses. Whether or not he is your candidate, the larger point remains we cannot keep showing up to dances where we're never allowed to lead. Our communities deserve more than symbolic gestures—we deserve a seat at the table, a voice in the process, and the freedom to support leaders who actually see us, hear us, and fight for us without condition.

