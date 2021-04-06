Another Successful Quarter for InterPro With New Products, New Pricing, New Hires, and New Maximo Mobile Clients

STONEHAM, Mass., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterPro Solutions, which offers the first and only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today that Q1 was another successful quarter marked with a new product launch, a new pricing model, new hires and continued client growth.

IBM Maximo is the top enterprise asset management (EAM) software in the world, used by millions of operations and maintenance professionals to manage complex facilities and field environments. InterPro offers a suite of Maximo mobile apps built exclusively for Maximo that O&M teams need to do their jobs efficiently and effectively without the cost, complexity and service impacts of available alternatives.

In Q1, InterPro exceeded its new client and new product targets. Over the past quarter, InterPro added a number of well-known clients to its roster, including Camden County Municipal Utility Authority, Buffalo Sewer Authority, City of Montebello, and Elite Contracting Group, while multiple existing clients increased their user counts and/or added new products. The company's sale pipeline is at an all-time high.

It continued its innovation in the Maximo mobile space with a major new addition to its EZMax Suite, EZMaxVendor, in February. EZMaxVendor app allows organizations to extend mobile work management tools to their outside vendors performing requested services. Capabilities including assignment of vendor personnel, work scheduling and check-in, capture of labor hours, documentation of work performed, and work performance reporting help those vendor partners become more integrated and responsive to the organization's needs.

Over the quarter, the company continued to hire, increasing its development team by over 20 percent and its sales and marketing team by over 30 percent, to keep pace with the demand for its products and services.

InterPro has also introduced subscription pricing across its EZMax Suite, making it easier for organizations to utilize existing Operating Expense (OpEx) budgets to implement its EZMax apps since immediate operational savings far exceed the subscription cost.

"In 2020, InterPro raised the bar for the next generation of Maximo mobility, offering a suite of Maximo mobile products with unparalleled performance and unmatched mobile functionality," said Bill Fahey, InterPro Solutions', Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "In Q1, we raised the bar even higher with the introduction of a game-changing new product, EZMaxVendor, and made it easier for organizations to buy with the introduction of subscription pricing. Over the quarter, we added a significant number of new clients to our roster, implemented many more, continued to grow our already record-high sales pipeline, and added significant new talent to the team. We expect to build on this momentum in the coming quarters."

