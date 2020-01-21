Another Successful Year as Brandywine Homes Reports $66 Million in Revenue, Closes 95 Homes and Opens Four Communities in 2019

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California, closed 95 homes, opened four new communities and sold out in four communities in Southern California for total annual revenue of $66 million in 2019. The homebuilder plans to open four new communities throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties in 2020.

"With our continued focus on moderately priced homes in underserved locations, Brandywine Homes wrapped up another solid year in 2019," said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes. "In 2020, we look to continue this trend and aim to grow both revenues and closings."

In 2019, Brandywine opened Saddle Creek, 28 detached homes in San Dimas; Candlewood Villas, 53 golf course-view townhomes in Whittier; Oliva, 25 three-story townhomes in Duarte; and Treviso, 23 luxury townhomes in Anaheim.

Brandywine's 2019 sold-out projects are as follows: Newbury, 15 estate homes in Yorba Linda; Bradbury, 45 detached homes in La Puente; Riverdale, 131 detached homes in Long Beach; and Palmera, 23 luxury townhomes in Baldwin Park.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over 25 years of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed more than 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling over $1.2 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there - making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Brandywine Blog.

