Another three centers under the French Unicancer framework select RayStation

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is pleased to announce that Institut de Cancérologie de Lorraine, Centre Jean Perrin, and Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Limoges, have placed orders for the treatment planning system RayStation®* under the Unicancer 2019 Framework agreement.

Unicancer is a French hospital network exclusively specialized in oncology. It brings together 18 comprehensive cancer centers and two affiliated centers, spread across 22 hospitals in France. Annually, more than 600,000 patients are treated at a Unicancer center and across the network, 787 clinical trials are ongoing.

The orders from Institut de Cancérologie de Lorraine, Centre Jean Perrin, and Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Limoges were received during the summer of 2024. The total order value from the three sites was 3.2 MEUR excluding service contracts, of which about one third was recognized as revenue in Q2 and two thirds in Q3.

In total, 14 centers, out of the 20 centers that constitute the Unicancer network, as well as two public hospitals, have purchased RayStation under the Unicancer 2019/PPE019 Framework agreements (four years). RayStation and RayCare have now been selected in a new Unicancer Framework agreement (2023), which applies from August 2024.

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch: "I am very happy about the agreements with these important French centers, especially since they are all comprehensive cancer centers. RayStation is an excellent starting point, but our vision is that our software should support all the disciplines included in a comprehensive cancer center."

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

