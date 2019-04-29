Another World Class AAOSCP Conference This May 3-5 2019 With Experts From Around the World Discussing Innovative New Medical Techniques

MIAMI, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, the AAOSCP Scientific Congress will meet again on May 3-5, 2019 in Miami.

The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians will be hosting another Scientific Congress, which will be held at the Mandarin Oriental in Miami, Florida, on May 3-5, 2019. The conference will feature three days of educational and social events with leading physicians and pioneers in the fields of stem cell, live cell, and regenerative medicine.

The AAOSCP aims to serve as an educational resource for physicians, scientists, and the public in diseases that can be caused by physiological dysfunction that are ameliorable to medical treatment. The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AAOSCP) is an organization created to advance research and the development of therapeutics in regenerative medicine, including diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease related to or occurring within the human body.

The 2019 AAOSCP Scientific Congress will offer meet and greet, and workshops with prominent doctors and scientists from around the world, then wine and dine in a fun, relaxing, and beautiful setting at the Mandarin Oriental overlooking Miami.

Attended by a global audience, the 2018 event featured researchers from the University of Miami who presented the latest research on stem cell applications.

The spokesperson for American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians, A.J. Farshchian, MD, stated: "The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians is solely committed to creating an educational platform based on solid foundational research. Our goal is to enhance the quality of medical practice and the continued education of physicians. Currently, we are the most research-oriented group representing academia, clinical researchers and physicians from around the world. Our goal is to make available to physicians the benefit of stem cell therapeutics, to share ideas and techniques, to make stem cells the standard of care in the near future, to obtain funding for scientifically sound and innovative research, to develop innovative and diagnostic tools based on scientific research, and to assist in funding and promotion of research-based cell therapies."

AAOSCP hosts a who's who of the most prolific minds in Science today. Sought after Prof. Eckhard U. Alt, MD, PHD., will be a guest speaker at this years AAOSCP 2019 conference. Prof. Alt is a Professor of Medicine at Technische University in Munich, Professor at Tulane University in New Orleans and was Professor at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. He is a highly sought after global lecturer, and his innovative spirit is demonstrated by more than 650 worldwide patents he has been granted, primarily in the fields of Stem Cells, Electrophysiology and Interventional Cardiology. He has also introduced an impressive number of new therapies to clinical practice, including novel methods and devices such as RATE adaptive pacing, Defibrillators, Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation and Stem Cell treatment. Prof. Alt is considered one of the top 12 Cardiologists in Germany.

The 2019 conference features three days of educational events with leading physicians and pioneers in the fields of stem cells and regenerative medicine. At the event, attendees will meet, attend workshops, and network with prominent doctors and scientists from around the world. In total, the summit will showcase more than 40 world-class speakers who are leading practitioners and researchers in the fields of stem cell therapy and science.

For doctors, this is an incredible opportunity to network, learn, and make connections while exploring new treatments and technologies.

For medical students and trainees, this is a valuable opportunity to connect with physicians.

For everyone, this is a perfect opportunity to come to Miami and enjoy the Florida sun (while technically "working").

