AnotherBall, the Company Behind IZUMO, Secures $12.7M in Seed Funding, Surpassing $14.8M in Total Funding

News provided by

AnotherBall Pte. Ltd.

27 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Strengthening the Commitment to Launching the VTuber Platform

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnotherBall (CEO: Shunsuke Oyu, also known as Captain), an entertainment company dedicated to "creating mutual understandings beyond boundaries," announced today that it has successfully secured USD$12.7 million in funding during its seed round. This brings the company's total funding to approximately USD$14.8 million, further fueling its expansion.

Continue Reading
IZUMO Seed Round Completion
IZUMO Seed Round Completion

This funding round was led by ANRI and Hashed, with additionalparticipation from Global Brain, Globis Capital Partners, Sfermion, HashKey Capital, Everyrealm, Ethereal Ventures, Emoote, as well as several individual investors including Crunchyroll founder Kun Gao. Their collective interest in the rapidly evolving field of virtual entertainment aligns with the vision of IZUMO.

IZUMO has been actively engaging in pioneering technological projects such as "Ailis" and "SAI by IZUMO." Drawing from the insights gained through these endeavors, IZUMO is currently developing a platform that will empower creators worldwide to connect with fans and monetize their content. The beta version of this platform is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2024 (January-March), with a full-scale public launch expected later in the year.

Statements from CEO, Captain:

The world is gradually becoming more avatar-oriented, and this is part of a larger liberation of human potential. This philosophy has remained unchanged since our inception and is at the core of our vision for the future. Furthermore, observing the games and content that children are passionate about today, it becomes evident that a significant portion of humanity will inevitably and irreversibly engage in economic activities through avatars.

At IZUMO, we believe that VTubers are the ones carrying this future. To support this exciting phenomenon, our company has undertaken numerous challenges in the realm of characters and surrounding technological areas through endeavors like Ailis and SAI. In 2024, we plan to launch a service that incorporates the lessons we have learned, and we hope you will eagerly anticipate it.

We are committed to transforming the trust and expectations the community has placed in us through this seed round into solid outputs and strive to deliver the ultimate otaku lifestyle to people all around the world.

About AnotherBall

AnotherBall is a venture company established in May 2022, helmed by Shunsuke Oyu, also known as Captain. The management team consists of serial entrepreneurs who previously launched "mamari," an information hub website for families, and the multinational VTuber agency known as "PRISM Project." The company's primary focus is on IZUMO, a groundbreaking VTuber project with the mission to "Live as you want to be."

AnotherBall is actively recruiting new talent. If you are intrigued by the opportunities in the emerging virtual entertainment industry, please visit our careers page linked below.

For Public Relations Inquiries
AnotherBall
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AnotherBall Pte. Ltd.

Also from this source

IZUMO launches "SAI by IZUMO," a collaboration project with top artists in the Japanese anime and gaming industry

IZUMO launches "SAI by IZUMO," a collaboration project with top artists in the Japanese anime and gaming industry

AnotherBall (CEO: Captain), providing virtual entertainment experiences for a new era, today launched their new project "SAI by IZUMO" in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Venture Capital

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.