Anova Culinary and (RED) Team Up to Fight Global Health Emergencies, like HIV/AIDS and COVID

The new line of (ANOVA) RED Precision® Cookers now allows consumers to cook amazing meals at home while also supporting the fight against global health emergencies with every purchase.

"We started Anova Culinary on the principle of accessibility. Prior to Anova, sous vide devices were almost exclusively used by professionals and were not available to the everyday home cook," said CEO and Co-Founder, Stephen Svajian. "We knew that we could change that and it ended up disrupting the smart kitchen space. (RED) disrupted the traditional model of philanthropy. When the opportunity came to partner with (RED), we jumped at the chance to be part of the mission to make a more just and accessible global health system for communities around the world."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Anova Culinary for the collection of (ANOVA)RED Precision® Cookers. In this, (RED)'s 15th anniversary year, we've never been more focused on raising money to fight pandemics and dialing up the heat to keep attention on these issues. This partnership does both – literally and figuratively – and we couldn't be happier to join forces in this critical year," said (RED) President and Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Lotito.

The (ANOVA)RED Precision® Cookers line is available now on anovaculinary.com, and will be available on Amazon starting at the beginning of October. The collection includes:

(ANOVA) RED Precision ® Cooker Nano, $129 : Who ever said small isn't mighty? For the home cook with limited space, the (ANOVA) RED Precision ® Cooker Nano packs a punch of flavor and still fits in the utensil drawer. This immersion sous vide cooker gets water temperature within 0.1 degree for complete accuracy. Bluetooth connection allows multi-stage cooking from the Anova Culinary app, so users can step away at any point.

: Who ever said small isn't mighty? For the home cook with limited space, the (ANOVA) Precision Cooker Nano packs a punch of flavor and still fits in the utensil drawer. This immersion sous vide cooker gets water temperature within 0.1 degree for complete accuracy. Bluetooth connection allows multi-stage cooking from the Anova Culinary app, so users can step away at any point. (ANOVA) RED Precision ® Cooker, $199 : With the (ANOVA) RED Precision ® Cooker, home cooks don't have to be a chef to cook like one. Users can follow the step-by-step recipes in the Anova Culinary app and make perfectly cooked meals with the touch of a button. This cooker heats water faster and holds it precisely at the desired temperature so the cooking process can get started quicker than ever.

With the (ANOVA) Precision Cooker, home cooks don't have to be a chef to cook like one. Users can follow the step-by-step recipes in the Anova Culinary app and make perfectly cooked meals with the touch of a button. This cooker heats water faster and holds it precisely at the desired temperature so the cooking process can get started quicker than ever. (ANOVA)RED Precision ® Cooker Pro, $399 : 1200 watts of power, a flow rate of 12 Liters per minute, and a motor guaranteed to run constantly for continuous weeks on end – the (ANOVA)RED Precision ® Cooker Pro is an absolute workhorse with the ability to heat and circulate up to 26 gallons of water at a time. Whether cooking a weeknight meal for the family or an all-out holiday feast for the neighborhood, this is the tool for the job.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is affecting communities worldwide, but the impact is most severe among the most vulnerable, including people living with HIV and other medical conditions. As the virus spreads in sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in countries with high HIV prevalence, there is increasing evidence that people living with HIV are at high risk of COVID-related morbidity and mortality.*

Visit anovaculinary.com/red to learn how to fight both AIDS and COVID with (RED) this holiday season.

ABOUT ANOVA

Founded in 2013, Anova helped transform the smart kitchen appliance market with the launch of the first commercially available and affordable sous vide immersion circulator. Today with its family of Anova Precision® products, Anova is a leading provider of sous vide cookers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Anova is changing the way people cook through its hardware devices and software platform, enabling home cooks to easily create perfectly cooked meals every day. For more news and information on Anova and its products, please visit anovaculinary.com.

ABOUT (RED)

(RED), named for the color of emergency, was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to turn companies into a cavalry to fight the AIDS pandemic. Today, that cavalry is also fighting the urgent threat of COVID and its devastating impact on the world's most vulnerable communities, answering the need for a truly global response.

(RED) partners with the most iconic brands and people to create (RED) products and experiences — all of which raise money for the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health. (RED) partners include: Amazon, Anova Culinary, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Buffalo Games, Claro, eos, Girl Skateboards, The Honey Pot Co., Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, Montblanc, Primark, Salesforce, Starbucks, Telcel, Therabody, TRUFF, U-Mask and Vespa. (RED) Supporters include: Merck and Roche.

To date, (RED) has generated more than $650 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 220 million people. The money raised by (RED)'s partners and campaigns goes directly to strengthen health systems and support life-saving programs in the communities where pandemics hit hardest.

*Source: UNAIDS

