Anova Financial Networks Launches Next Generation 10Gbps Wireless Platform

"There's certainly been much ado about latency, but capacity is now becoming acutely important in a wireless system, particularly in regards to the transport of market data to away exchanges," said Mike Persico , Founder and CEO, Anova Financial Networks. "Specifically, market volatility and ever-increasing feed sizes have rendered the traditional wireless networks incapable of handling today's traffic, and customers are seeing the downside of that."

In response to this nascent development, Anova has invested heavily in its proprietary wireless platform, upgrading the backbone capacity from a native 2Gbps all the way to 10Gbps on a single network, all without spectral muxing overhead or sensitive modulations and frequencies.

"At Anova, we plan to increase the capacity between these two central trading hubs to 20Gbps with a second deployment. This is truly the next generation of wireless networks: fiber-like capacity coupled with over-the-air latency," said Persico.

"As a complement to the increased capacity, we have also deployed our internally developed Self-Healing FPGA application," said Kieran Athy, CTO of Anova. "Our proprietary application monitors the wireless backbone and in the event a single packet is dropped over that transport medium, Anova is able to replace the missing packet from its fiber service. This is critical for trading desks that need client orders to get to the matching engine every time or market makers whose systems are gap intolerant. Anova continues its commitment to leveraging our decades long experience developing and delivering products to this marketplace."

For more information about Anova Financial Networks, please call 516-567-6383, email [email protected] or visit www.anovanetworks.com .

About Anova Financial Networks

Anova Financial Networks is the only global carrier that offers wireless and fiber connectivity, as well as market data distribution across all asset classes. Anova's innovative proprietary technologies and client-centric approach enable the company to deliver secure and reliable solutions for banks, trading firms and exchanges worldwide. To learn more, visit www.anovanetworks.com and follow Anova on LinkedIn and Twitter @AnovaNetworks .

Media Contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 11

[email protected]

SOURCE Anova Financial Networks