Anova Installation Services Accelerate Remote Tank Monitoring Returns

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anova, the trusted innovator and leader in remote tank monitoring solutions, has launched its Anova Installation Services program, enabling propane, fuels, and lubricants providers to realize the benefits of remote tank monitoring faster. Through the expert and accurate installations performed under Anova Installation Services, suppliers and end-users gain peace-of-mind that their monitors are installed correctly, and critical information is accurately captured for each tank and location. Meanwhile, customers with their own team of installers can utilize the advanced logistical and dispatch support component of the new Anova service, complemented by easy-to-use, step-by-step installation mobile apps.

"Our early Anova Installation Services customers saw tremendous benefits and cost savings," said Dillan Fernando, Senior Vice President LPG, Fuels and Lubricants. "In one early customer example, a national propane marketer was able to save over $100k in deployment-related labor and fuel costs. With installations spanning 45 states, our team of qualified, expert installers were able to install 890 monitors in less than 30 days. This allowed this marketer to keep their own team focused on their critical day-to-day operations of delivering propane efficiently," Fernando added.

Chet Reshamwala, Anova CEO, said, "Our field installation program began in response to needs from customers who were eager to realize savings from deploying monitors, but either lacked the necessary resources to install them quickly or wished to use their in-house resources for other priorities. When our customers asked for a faster path and our help, we responded quickly. Our team of qualified, expert installers have deployed tens of thousands of monitors for customers safely, accurately, and quickly with the support of our powerful logistical administration capabilities. I am delighted that we have been able to provide additional value to our customers, as well as offer new work to so many people through this program."

Highlights of Anova Installation Services include:

Expert deployments

Gain peace-of-mind knowing that your monitors are installed correctly, and all necessary information is accurately captured for each tank and location.

Efficient at any scale

Large deployments are done quickly and methodically, regardless of location or area size. This also reduces unnecessary wear-and-tear visits of your truck assets.

Start monitoring right away

Avoid slow rollouts and realize the benefits of tank monitoring quickly and easily utilizing our trained team of qualified installers.

Logistics-only option

Have your own team? Take advantage of advanced logistical and dispatching support, as well as installation mobile apps.

For complete details on this latest Anova offering, the Anova Installation Services, please visit https://pages.anova.com/anova-installation-services.

ABOUT ANOVA:

Anova is the leading global provider of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions to remotely monitor and manage industrial assets – including industrial tank levels, pressures and temperatures, and predictive maintenance of related industrial equipment. Anova has a proven track record resulting from over 30 years of industrial monitoring experience in the design, installation and maintenance of systems that employ advanced wireless hardware, software technologies and cloud-based analytics. It provides unmatched scale, service, and innovation to service over 1,700 customers in 70+ countries. Anova has offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, plus a global network of representatives. With over 700,000 cellular, satellite, and LPWAN devices monitoring a variety of cryogenic gases, LPG & Propane, LNG, chemicals, oils, lubricants, fuels, and water, Anova is connecting the industrial world - for better. For more information, visit www.anova.com

